South Florida Symphony Orchestra Welcomes Back Live Classical Music With A Spectacular 2021-22 Season Launch

South Florida Symphony Orchestra welcomes audiences back to rediscover the thrill of live classical music!

The esteemed symphony, recently named Broward Center for the Performing Arts' first Partner in the Arts for its affiliated $30 million renovated venue, The Parker, launches its 2021-22 season in spectacular style on November 17 at 7:30 p.m. with Berlioz' spirited Roman Carnival Overture; Ravel's vibrant orchestration of Mussorgsky's musical art gallery, Pictures at an Exhibition; and a 100th birthday celebration in honor of Astor Piazzolla, featuring The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires (Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas) performed by violinist Siwoo Kim.

Subsequent performances will follow at Temple Israel of Greater Miami on Thursday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m. and at Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West, on Saturday, November 20 at 7:30 p.m.

"South Florida Symphony Orchestra is excited to return to the stage to enchant residents and visitors with the magnificence and majesty of classical masterworks," said Jacqueline Lorber, president and CEO of South Florida Symphony Orchestra. "Maestra and Music Director Sebrina Alfonso has assembled an evocative line-up of popular powerhouses, sentimental favorites and inspiring compositions sure to appeal to new listeners and musical aficionados."

South Florida Symphony's 2021-22 season opens with "nine minutes of dashing music" by Berlioz, his overture to opera Benvenuto Cellini, called The Roman Carnival. Also on the bill is Ravel's vibrant orchestration of Mussorgsky's musical art gallery, Pictures at an Exhibition.

In celebration of Astor Piazzolla's 100th birthday, South Florida Symphony presents his response to Vivaldi's The Four Seasons - with an Argentinian tango twist. Violinist Siwoo Kim returns to the SFSO stages to perform the father of nuevo tango's The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, an unusual collection of individual tangos that form a remarkable whole.

Called "incisive" and "compelling" by The New York Times, Siwoo Kim, charmed the South Florida Symphony Orchestra audiences with his performance Brahms Violin Concerto in January 2020. Siwoo performs globally as soloist and chamber musician, and he is the co-founding artistic director of VIVO Music Festival in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio.

Upcoming concerts will include Masterworks II: Handel's Messiah on December 1 and 4; Masterworks III: Tchaikovsky and Gottsch Princess Yurievskaya - world premiere on January 19, 20 and 22; Masterworks IV: Mozart, Mendelssohn and Rossini on March 23,

24 and 26 and Masterworks V: Beethoven, Copland and Bach on April 27 and 28.

Tickets start at just $15 for individual concerts at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale with five-concert subscription packages starting at $99. Tickets start at $25 for the Tennessee Williams Theatre in Key West with three-concert subscription packages starting at $72 and general admission tickets for Temple Israel of Greater Miami start at $36 with five-concert subscription packages starting at $160.

Tickets for all three venues are on sale, now at southfloridasymphony.org/masterworksi. Additional health and safety concert attendance protocols can be found on the site. Student tickets and group rates are also available by calling (954) 522-8445 or emailing info@southfloridasymphony.org.