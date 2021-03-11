SMDCAC Presents an Afternoon of Music and Humor with Judy Carmichael

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center will present an afternoon of swinging piano, sultry vocals, and sassy humor with Grammy-nominated artist Judy Carmichael. The outdoor, socially distant cabaret performance will be on Sunday, April 11 at 3 p.m.

Judy Carmichael is a Grammy-nominated pianist, singer-songwriter, and NPR host. She is considered one of the leading interpreters of stride and swing piano. Carmichael's humor, audience rapport, and frequent radio and TV appearances give her shows broad appeal and a large following of all ages, both jazz aficionados and the uninitiated.

The upbeat cabaret jazz performance will take place outdoors on the SMDCAC Plaza on Sunday, April 11 at 3 p.m. Tickets are now available: $50 for two-seat table pod, or $100 for four-seat table pod. The show is about 90 minutes with no intermission and recommended for those ages 7 and up.

This is a rain or shine event and will relocate indoors to the intimate Black Box Cabaret if weather conditions do not allow for an outdoor performance. Please call the box office at 786-573-5300 after 12 p.m. on the day of show to get updated information about the event and location.

To ensure the health and safety of its guests and employees, the Center has taken numerous precautions. Below is a list of measures following the guidelines put in place by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and Miami-Dade County's New Normal Guide:

Daily Covid-19 testing of the performers and artistic staff leading up to and including day-of performance

Guests must wear a face mask or a protective face covering upon entering the premises and within shared spaces. Face masks and coverings may be removed once seated at designated pod

Reduced audience capacity

Hand sanitizer stations located at all entryways and high traffic areas

Floor marking to assist in maintaining social distancing

Outdoor seating "pods" spaced beyond the minimum 6' requirements

Staff training conducted in advance on CDC and Miami-Dade County Covid-19 related protocols and procedures

Enhanced cleaning procedures including disinfecting all high touch surfaces

Touchless faucets, soap dispensers, and paper towel dispensers have been installed where possible

Open lid garbage and recycle bins are in place

Temporary reduction or elimination of concessions

In the event that the Center must cancel this event, the following options will be available to patrons:

Receive a refund

Exchange your ticket for a gift certificate

Exchange your ticket for an alternate show

To view the Judy Carmichael sizzle reel, please visit here.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit here.