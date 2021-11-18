SETH RUDETSKY'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES Returns to The Parker

Broadway's back and Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Concert Series presented by Mark Cortale returns in 2022 as Seth dishes the dirt and raises the roof with Tony Award winners Stephanie J. Block, Santino Fontana and Laura Benanti in Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker.

As the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway channel as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars and the author of a weekly column for Playbill.com, Rudetsky's name is synonymous with Broadway. As a pianist, he has played for more than a dozen Broadway shows including Ragtime, Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera. He was the Artistic Producer/Music Director for the first five annual Actors Fund Fall Concerts including Dreamgirls with Audra MacDonald and Hair with Jennifer Hudson. He co-wrote and starred in Disaster! And, off-Broadway, he wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed Rhapsody on Seth. As an author, he penned the non-fiction Q Guide To Broadway, the novel Broadway Nights and the recently published My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan. In addition to his Broadway Series concerts, he tours the country doing master classes and performing his one-man show Deconstructing Broadway.

The series of intimate evenings featuring incredible music and hilarious conversation kicks off with Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block Friday, January 7 at 8 p.m. Block received the 2019 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her starring role in The Cher Show and received nominations for Broadway's highest honor for her performances in the New York Revival of Falsettos and The Mystery of Edwin Drood. She has also appeared on Broadway in Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical, Wicked, The Pirate Queen and The Boy from OZ. In addition to her appearances off-Broadway and in regional theater, Block has been seen on the television series Bluff City Law, Rise, Madame Secretary, Orange Is The New Black, Homeland and It Could Be Worse.

Broadway's favorite leading man in a dress who received a Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for his cross-dressing role in Tootsie, Santino Fontana joins Rudetsky on Saturday, February 5 at 8 p.m. Fontana was also nominated for a Tony for his starring role as Prince Topher in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella although his voice may be best known as that of another prince - Prince Hans in the Walt Disney Animation Studios films Frozen and Frozen 2. His other Broadway credits include originating the role of Tony in the New York production of Billy Elliot and the revivals of Brighton Beach Memoirs, Sunday in the Park with George, The Importance of Being Earnest and Hello Dolly. His television appearances include starring in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Moss Hart in Lincoln Center's production of Act One which was filmed for PBS as well as Fosse/Verdon, Mozart in the Jungle and Shades of Blue.

Rudetsky crowns the series with Tony Award winner and five-time Tony nominee Laura Benanti on Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m. One of Broadway's most sought after leading ladies, Benanti took home the Tony for her performance in Gypsy and was honored with nominations for her performances in She Loves Me, Swing!, Into the Woods and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Benanti can currently be seen in HBO Max's much awaited Gossip Girl reboot and recently reprised her role on the final season of the hit TV series Younger starring opposite Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff. Additionally, Benanti will next be seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick... Boom! for Netflix. Her recent film credits include Sara Colangelo's Worth appearing opposite Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan and Here Today opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish.

Subscriptions offering a discount are available and individual tickets are also on sale now. Tickets are $37-$67 with $123 VIP tickets which offer premium seating and other exclusives.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of The Parker. Buy tickets online at ParkerPlayhouse.com and Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at The Parker box office Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.

The Parker is following health & safety guidelines developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic and that have been informed by guidance of public health officials including the Centers for Disease Control. Ticket holders two years of age or older are required to wear a suitable face covering that covers the nose, mouth and chin. For entry to performances, all guests 12 years of age and older are asked to provide documentation of a recent negative COVID-19 test with an alternative option of voluntarily presenting documentation of full vaccination. Refunds are available for anyone who submits confirmation of a positive test result in the ten-day period prior to the performance. Performance ticket holders who do not comply with these policies may be required to leave the theater without refund. These health & safety guidelines are available at BrowardCenter.org and will continue to evolve as the environment changes.