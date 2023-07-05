Rob Lake to Return to the Atlantis Theater This Month With THE MAGIC OF ROB LAKE

Performances will run July 11-September 3.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Florida Anti-Drag Law Photo 1 Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Florida Anti-Drag Law
ARTS GARAGE to Present THE ART OF LAUGHTER 2023 Comedy Series Photo 2 ARTS GARAGE to Present THE ART OF LAUGHTER 2023 Comedy Series
Pompano Beach Arts to Present (in) visible: pair-a-dice by Kandy G Lopez This Summer Photo 3 Pompano Beach Arts to Present (in) visible: pair-a-dice by Kandy G Lopez This Summer
Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Names Four New Board Members Photo 4 Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Names Four New Board Members

Rob Lake to Return to the Atlantis Theater This Month With THE MAGIC OF ROB LAKE

Globally renowned illusionist Rob Lake is set to perform at The Atlantis Theater. The “World’s Greatest Illusionist” will debut a family-friendly magic show, The Magic of Rob Lake, on July 11th, with performances through September 3rd.

“Atlantis Paradise Island is the most remarkable resort destination in the world. Rob Lake’s spellbinding performances further Atlantis’ 25-year legacy in offering immersive experiences and creating lifelong memories for our guests and community,” said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island.

“Returning to Atlantis Paradise Island is a home coming – over the last five years, I’ve performed for audiences in more than 40 countries throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. I’m delighted to return the Atlantis’ authentic #BahamasAtHeart hospitality and showcase never before seen illusions for visitors and guests,” said Rob Lake, The World’s Greatest Illusionist.

Tickets are on sale now. Nightly shows begin on Tuesday, July 11th, and are scheduled through September 3rd. A complete calendar listing of show dates and performance times can be found at ATLANTISLIVE.com. Complimentary parking is available at the Atlantis parking garage.

Guests of Atlantis Paradise Island can expect an unrivaled vacation experience. With close to 200 acres of wide-open spaces, five distinct properties, diverse dining, endless shopping, five miles of white sand beaches and tranquil waters, Aquaventure water park with multiple one-of-a-kind pools, slides, and river rides, and the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, Atlantis Paradise Island offers travelers a destination of immersive programming connecting guests to the rich environment, history, art, people, cuisine, and festivities of the Bahamas.

Please visit atlantisbahamas.com for ticket information and room reservations. For more information about traveling to the Bahamas, visit Bahamas.com.




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
ARTS GARAGE to Present THE ART OF LAUGHTER 2023 Comedy Series Photo
ARTS GARAGE to Present THE ART OF LAUGHTER 2023 Comedy Series

The Art of Laughter 2023 will continue through the summer with more side-splitting headliners. The series is presented in collaboration with The Comedy Zone on the first Friday of every month.

2
Pompano Beach Arts to Present (in) visible: pair-a-dice by Kandy G Lopez This Summer Photo
Pompano Beach Arts to Present (in) visible: pair-a-dice by Kandy G Lopez This Summer

Pompano Beach Arts will present a visual art exhibition at Bailey Contemporary Arts  Center  featuring original works by Kandy G Lopez entitled (in) visible: pair-a-dice.

3
Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Names Four New Board Members Photo
Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Names Four New Board Members

At their last meeting of the season, the Board of Directors of the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts elected four new Board members starting July 1. Eileen Berman, James Coleman, Kenneth Himmel and John Ketchum will each serve for a three-year term.

4
LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR Launches Moss Centers Summer-Fall Season Photo
LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR Launches Moss Center's Summer-Fall Season

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center launches its much-anticipated Summer-Fall Season with “Lucia di Lammermoor” Saturday, July 1, at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, July 2, at 4 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lobby Hero
Palm Beach Dramaworks (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FRESCO Art Exhibition VIP Opening
Lucid Design District (5/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Palm Beach Dramaworks (3/29-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Music Man
Arts Center Theatre (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Messenger
Palm Beach Dramaworks (12/08-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brévo Theatre Presents: Brévo for Broadway
Brévo Theatre (7/28-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuart: Summer of Comedians and Singers
A.C.T. Studio Theatre (6/24-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prisoners
The Foundry (6/08-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Cancellation of Lauren Fein
Palm Beach Dramaworks (2/02-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Through the Years
Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts (7/14-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You