Rob Lake to Return to the Atlantis Theater This Month With THE MAGIC OF ROB LAKE

Globally renowned illusionist Rob Lake is set to perform at The Atlantis Theater. The “World’s Greatest Illusionist” will debut a family-friendly magic show, The Magic of Rob Lake, on July 11th, with performances through September 3rd.

“Atlantis Paradise Island is the most remarkable resort destination in the world. Rob Lake’s spellbinding performances further Atlantis’ 25-year legacy in offering immersive experiences and creating lifelong memories for our guests and community,” said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island.

“Returning to Atlantis Paradise Island is a home coming – over the last five years, I’ve performed for audiences in more than 40 countries throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. I’m delighted to return the Atlantis’ authentic #BahamasAtHeart hospitality and showcase never before seen illusions for visitors and guests,” said Rob Lake, The World’s Greatest Illusionist.

Tickets are on sale now. Nightly shows begin on Tuesday, July 11th, and are scheduled through September 3rd. A complete calendar listing of show dates and performance times can be found at ATLANTISLIVE.com. Complimentary parking is available at the Atlantis parking garage.

