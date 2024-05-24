Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Entr'Acte Theatrix in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Entr’Acte Theatrix in collaboration with Theatre of Collaborative Arts will present Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the William G Skaff Center from June 14th through June 30th.

Based on the beloved Disney movie, Beauty and the Beast is filled with magical moments, spectacular costumes, and of course, a classic love story. The award-winning musical, which played for thirteen years on Broadway, can be described as the perfect family entertainment – and a marvelous introduction to theatre for children of all ages.

This ‘tale as old as time’ tells the story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out, and if the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

“I'm quite excited to be bringing this classic show to the stage in a new way,” says the production’s director Carlo Sabusap. “We're hoping to present a modernized interpretation to the show in an intimate and immersive setting. The text, by Linda Woolverton and Alan Menken, will remain the same, but some of the context will be updated for today's audiences while keeping the essential recognizable elements intact. I am very proud of our cast, they understand the importance of the story immensely, as any Disney fan would. Our audiences will leave with some fun memories, and we hope that they also take with them some of the Disney magic we present on the stage.”

“Entr'Acte Theatrix has a tradition of promoting young artists who have honed their skills working in Entr'Acte productions to director positions,” says Entr’Acte Theatrix founder and Executive Producer Vicki Halmos. “At Entr'Acte, our practice is to engage local emerging talent, and give them continuing support and opportunities to polish and enhance the skills they have learned in their various theatre training programs.”



Several Beauty and the Beast cast members were part of the Halmos’ Palm Beach Principal Players group several years ago, and are now back with freshly minted theatre degrees, and looking for the on stage and back stage experience Entr’acte provides.



“We don't only provide on stage experience,” Halmos continues, “We have expanded our focus to include tech opportunities as well. Anyone working on our production will also be engaged with Theatre of Collaborative Arts and be gaining off-stage theatre skills, such as stage managing and all aspects of the process of the creation of theatre. The participants in our cast also do lighting, video, sound, and work on the overall design of the show – mastering these tasks will hopefully open opportunities for them to use their skills in other productions in South Florida. We hope our South Florida audience will continue to support local theater and Entr’Acte Theatrix in developing a world class body of actors and creative teams.”

Beauty and the Beast will be choreographed by Sarah Kenny. The show’s Musical Director is Ed Kolz. Costumes are by Rosseroni Parris, and Props will be handled by Rose Foster. Sound is by Keri Ngo, the production’s Technical Director and Lighting Designer is Elizabeth Southwell, and the show’s Stage Manager is Nik Rosa.

Sabusap’s cast includes James Alex Gomez as the Beast, Rose Foster as Belle, Esqui as Gaston, Greg Halmos as Lumiere, John Douglas as Cogsworth, Jamie Mattox as Mrs. Potts, Kole Rosin as Le Fou, Lilly Gomez as Chip, Sebastian Rukes as Maurice, Mia Rubins as Babette, Sarah Kenny as Enchantress, Nik Rosa as Monsieur D’Arque, and Nicole Hernandez as Madame Le Grande Bouche//Ensemble.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast will run from June 14 – 30. Ticket prices range from $15 - 35 and are available online at https://entracte-theatrix.ticketleap.com/disneys-beauty-and-the-beast/t/cassie or by calling 877-849-5327. Performances are on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm, and Saturday, and Sunday at 2 pm. All performances will take place at the William G Skaff Center, 500 Spencer Drive, in West Palm Beach (33409)

