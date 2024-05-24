Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present SESAME STREET LIVE! SAY HELLO

Performances will take place on September 13-14.

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts will be presenting SESAME STREET LIVE! Say Hello September 13-14, 2024. The national tour of this all-new live show from Round Room Live and Sesame Workshop will feature the beloved characters from the iconic Sesame Street in a brand-new interactive production.

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to Coral Springs for three performances (Friday, September 13 at 6 pm, and Saturday, September 14 at 11 am and 3 pm).

Delighted fans will sing, dance, and play alongside their favorite furry friends, all while following Elmo's puppy, Tango, in a fun game of hide & seek. Children are encouraged to put on their dancing shoes and make their way to where the air is sweet for this all-new interactive celebration.

Tickets for SESAME STREET LIVE! Say Hello start at $27 plus fees and can be purchased online at https://www.thecentercs.com/events/detail/sesame-street-live-say-hello or by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).




