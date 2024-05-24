Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present SESAME STREET LIVE! SAY HELLO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Coral Springs Center for the Arts will be presenting SESAME STREET LIVE! Say Hello September 13-14, 2024. The national tour of this all-new live show from Round Room Live and Sesame Workshop will feature the beloved characters from the iconic Sesame Street in a brand-new interactive production.

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to Coral Springs for three performances (Friday, September 13 at 6 pm, and Saturday, September 14 at 11 am and 3 pm).

Delighted fans will sing, dance, and play alongside their favorite furry friends, all while following Elmo's puppy, Tango, in a fun game of hide & seek. Children are encouraged to put on their dancing shoes and make their way to where the air is sweet for this all-new interactive celebration.

Tickets for SESAME STREET LIVE! Say Hello start at $27 plus fees and can be purchased online at https://www.thecentercs.com/events/detail/sesame-street-live-say-hello or by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Comments