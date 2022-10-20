Riveting Legal Drama A CLASS ACT To Run At Sandrell Rivers Theater, November 11- 20

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 20, 2022  

A major chemical company pours cancer-causing waste into the water supply, and a high-powered law firm brings a class action lawsuit on behalf of thousands of "the little people" - who might die from the poisonous water.

Who wins? Who loses? A Class Act, Norman Shabel's intriguing and timely look at the inner workings of our justice system will ask and possibly answer these, and other questions when the play runs from November 11th through November 20th at the Sandrell Rivers Theater in Miami.

As the lawyers wheel and deal and decide whether to take a settlement or go to trial, it becomes increasingly unclear who is really winning. Who makes millions whether they win or lose? Which lawyers battle the best... or the worst? Who gets justice in the end? A Class Act is a sophisticated thrill ride that has been described as "engrossing and gripping". It examines a world in which greed pervades, the loyal suffer, and morality is always relative.

"When I originally wrote the play, we were all probably peripherally aware that there was poison being dumped in the worlds' drinking waters by non-caring corporations whose only consideration was saving expenses in the production of their products," Shabel said recently. "But of late there have been numerous articles and exposés - nationally and locally - that have brought the issue to the forefront.

"In fact, this past June, the Environmental Protection Agency warned that 'forever chemicals' found in our nations' drinking water are more dangerous than previously thought, and by some estimates, these toxic family of chemicals can be found in the blood of nearly every person on our planet.

"Courts are inherently dramatic places, and I guess I saw that connection between law and theater before I even realized it," he continued. "A Class Act depicts the dramatically war-like negotiations between those corporate non-caring pollution perpetrators and the lawyers who represent the dying public."

Attorney turned author and playwright Norman Shabel spent close to 50 years as a trial and class action lawyer. He has drawn upon his experience to fashion a 'pulled from the headlines' look at what goes on in corporate America, in courtrooms, and behind the scenes. A Class Act received excellent reviews when it played Off-Broadway in 2016.

A Class Act director Seth Trucks' cast includes Lito Becerra, Adam Crain, Christopher Dreeson, Carey Hart, Harold Petion, Nick Valdes, and Kent Wilson. Sara Grant will serve as the production's Stage Manager.

A Class Act will run at Sandrell Rivers Theater from November 11 - 20. Ticket prices range from $25 to $40 and can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204620®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnormanshabel.net%2Fplays%2Fa-class-act-performance?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by phone at 305-284-8872.



