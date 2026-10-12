Projection Mapping Transforms Ocean Drive for Holiday Festival

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This holiday season, experience a series of dazzling spectaculars of music and light as the Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights returns to South Beach December 12-20.

Presented by Miami Beach Classical Music Festival (MMF), a nonprofit dedicated to providing affordable, world-class musical instruction and groundbreaking performance experiences to young artists and the South Florida community, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority and the City of Miami Beach, the festival will feature live musical performances with a full orchestra and cutting-edge projection-mapping technology.

Intricate lighting designs and captivating visuals will take over the façades of some of South Beach's most iconic buildings, including The Betsy, located along the 1400 block of Ocean Drive from 14th Place to 14th Street. Every exterior surface during this awe-inspiring production will become a living canvas as the projections play off the buildings' various shapes and textures in perfect unison with the rhythm of the music.

Performances will take place over two weekends at the following times:

December 13, 19 & 20 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Ocean Drive and 14th Street Enjoy a holiday show featuring a blend of live orchestra music, lights and projection mapping, plus special appearances from beloved holiday characters, including Santa Claus, the Grinch and Elsa, as well as 'snow.'

December 12 at 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. on Ocean Drive and 14th Street Enjoy MMF's holiday concert followed by the City of Miami Beach's Annual Holiday Drone Show on the beach.



This year, the Holiday Festival of Lights will offer even more family-friendly fun with interactive experiences for children, including floating foam 'fobbles,' festive snow effects and opportunities to meet and take photos with holiday characters.

Produced by Michael Rossi, MMF founder and artistic director, the Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights will span a diverse range of musical genres, promising to captivate audiences of all ages while celebrating international holiday traditions.

'There is always something special about seeing Ocean Drive light up with music and art during the holiday season,' said Rossi. 'Our goal has always been to create an unforgettable experience that unites the community to celebrate the holidays. We're thankful for the continued support of The Betsy, City of Miami Beach, Ocean Drive Association and the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority in making our holiday festival possible.'

Home to MMF since 2013, The Betsy has presented MMF's wide-ranging, yearlong programs, hosted its artists-in-residence, and hosted its projection-mapping performances. Both entities champion Miami Beach as a world-class destination for arts and culture, where locals and visitors can experience a rich tapestry of creative initiatives in one of the most beautiful places on Earth.

MMF is South Florida's first immersive symphony and opera experience and the first theater company to implement 360-degree projection-mapping technology in a live performance.

The Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights is free and open to the public. For more information, visit miamimusicfestival.com.



Photo Credit: Miami Beach Classical Music Festival)

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