Pompano Beach Public Art Mural Extends to Pinnacle of the Pier Parking Garage

This extension was completed in October and is anticipated to be one of the most photographed artworks in the City!

By: Nov. 02, 2023

The stunning original mural entitled “Reef Life” is rising high with a colorful assortment of sea creatures adorning the Pier Parking Garage. The City of Pompano Beach worked with the City’s Public Art Committee to commission artist Taylor Smith, aka Dreamweaver, to create the mural as a placemaking project for the beachfront area.  The spray-painted mural originally was planned to be installed on only the first two levels of the garage. After its installment in February 2023, and receiving tremendous acclaim, the City commissioned Smith to extend the mural to reach the top floor of the garage stairwell. This extension was completed in October and is anticipated to be one of the most photographed artworks in the City!

“The original mural brought so much beauty and joy to the community that the City Commission knew we needed to expand it all the way to the top floor,” said Laura Atria, Public Art and Artists in Residence Program Manager. “Projects like this really show what Public Art is all about; placemaking, beautifying, and economically beneficial. Having a mural like this right next to the beach helps drive tourism which supports Pompano Beach’s local businesses and economy.”

Inspired by the beauty of the ocean, “Reef Life” dives deep to celebrate the striking colors and creatures below the surface. “The location presented an exciting opportunity to create an immersive piece of public art just across from the bustling Fishing Village,” said Smith. “Inspired by the coastal culture of Pompano Beach, ‘Reef Life’ celebrates the striking variety of life and color found beneath the surface of our renowned South Florida’s waters. The complex and interdependent nature of coral reef ecosystems are the foundation of life underwater and a unique characteristic of Pompano - attracting visitors from all walks of life.”

Smith was selected from among 70 artists who applied for the project. Before turning in her proposal for the mural, Smith came to Pompano Beach to view the parking garage stairwell.  For the design itself, she used approximately 70 different colors of artist’s grade acrylic-based spray paint.  A clear, UV resistant sealant was applied to the completed mural, which should help it withstand the saltwater air and continue delighting residents and visitors for years to come!



