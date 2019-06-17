Pompano Beach Cultural Center Hosts World Premiere Exhibition Of Nirvana/Kurt Cobain Photos

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is thrilled to present Experiencing Nirvana, a photo exhibition that presents a glimpse into grunge rock micro-history, with an inside look at a crucial eight-day period in the touring life of Nirvana by the co-founder of Sub Pop Records, Bruce Pavitt. Many of these photos have never been exhibited before, making this a world premiere event. The photos will be on exhibit from July 12 to September 21, 2019. There is a free opening reception on July 12 from 6pm-8pm, and a special event multi-media presentation and meet and greet with Bruce Pavitt on Saturday, September 21 from 8pm to 10pm. Tickets are $20 to $30 for the special event. For more information visit www.ccpompano.org or call 954-545-7800.

"We are honored to be the first venue to showcase this collection and to premiere many never before seen photos of this iconic band," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "Bruce Pavitt's passion for music, the arts, and culture put him on a road trip with a band that broke barriers, landed on top of the charts, and started a movement."

In this exhibit, Pavitt captures revealing moments of Kurt Cobain and the band as they travel through Europe in 1989. By the time they reach London for a Sub Pop showcase, the relatively unknown Seattle group are proclaimed "Sub Pop's answer to the Beatles" by the influential British press. Within two years, Nirvana would become the biggest rock act of their generation.

Internationally known as a pioneer of the college radio, indie rock, alternative/punk scenes of the U.S., Pavitt has been recognized as a cultural visionary and Seattle business icon. His footprints have been bronzed and embedded into the Walk of Fame sidewalk at 6th and Pine in Seattle, alongside Jimi Hendrix and Bill Gates. Bruce has appeared in documentaries such as Dave Grohl's Sonic Highways, HYPE!, CNN's The Nineties and with every major music and pop culture magazine from the 90's until today.



Bruce Pavitt's multi-media presentation on September 21 will reflect on independent media and its power to change global culture. Sub Pop, his Seattle based record label, started from humble beginnings, signed an unknown group named Nirvana which helped put Seattle "on the map." Join Pavitt for an intimate look at what it was like in the early years, including images from his book/exhibit, Experiencing Nirvana.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Blvd. Pompano Beach, FL 33060

