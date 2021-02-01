Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department Celebrates Black History Month

The Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department has announced a creative and compelling celebration of Black History Month. February programming includes an inspiring virtual lecture series, an entertaining and thought-provoking one-man show by Jahman Hill and stunning new art exhibitions.

Additionally, regularly scheduled programs, including the Lunch with Art Lecture Series, Lunch with Art Poetry Edition, Lyrics Lab, Montage Virtual Film Series and Virtual Story Time will showcase Black community leaders, filmmakers, entertainers and historical figures. The monthly Green Market Pompano Beach will also honor Black History Month by giving away grab-and-go art kits.

"We are very pleased to recognize this important celebration with an array of outstanding programming," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "Through these eclectic and inspiring conversations, shows and artists' presentations, we hope to stimulate conversation, broaden understanding and enhance the connection among all members of the community."

All programs are free and will premiere on the City of Pompano Beach Facebook page; following the premiere, they will be available to view any time on the website. Currently, the City's art galleries are open for in-person tours by appointment only via the website, and virtual video programming about the exhibitions is also available to enjoy. Learn more at www.pompanobeacharts.org/programs.

Black History Month Programs:

Black Enough-Flourish, One Man Virtual Show

February 18 | 8pm

From the mind of poet and educator Jahman Hill, Black Enough, a one-man show, is a time-bending reimagining of the world around us. Hill takes us on an exciting journey through song, dance, poetry and humor.

Tackling topics of childhood, race, gender, and more, Hill challenges us to flourish unabashedly and unapologetically. The message for Black people everywhere is simple: you are enough. Keeping with the theme of freedom and celebrating blackness, Hill's concept of "the Flourish" is built around the idea that there is an inherent awesomeness about Black people. Their race does not limit them, rather it is a site for infinite possibility. There is no need to prove yourself "Black Enough," you are born enough, you are born limitless, and you are born Black. We fully realize our flourish as we grow and understand that we have nothing to prove, we are "magnificently melanated elevated majesties." Join us for an evening of theater, an artist talk and a chance to leave inspired.

Lecture Series:

HAIRitage: The Art of Black Hair and Entrepreneurship

Feb 4 | 7 pm

Join haircare extraordinaire, entrepreneur, and Pompano Beach Native Dolores Powell of Cal's For Hair for a discussion on the art that is Black hair, hair as a social statement, Black hair in the job sector, tips, product information, and how black hair is a rich part of Black Culture.

Black and Educated: The Importance of the Arts

Feb 11 | 7pm

Join community educator Karen Moreland as she discusses the importance of arts education in the Black community, the education divides within our school system, her new school dedicated to teaching Black History every day, and the different avenues available to black families in education their children.

Mental Health, The Arts and Diaspora Connections to Ghana, Africa

Feb 28 | 4pm

Join Keachia M. Bowers, MSW. All the way from Ghana, Africa as we close out our Black History Month Celebration. Keachia is a holistic practitioner of Transformative Healing and we will be discussing the state of mental health within the Black Community, how the arts aid in therapeutic healing, and how they both connect to the work she is doing internationally.

Montage Virtual Film Series Returns:

Wade in the Water: Drowning in Racism (a work in progress)

Feb 25 | 7 pm | Via Zoom Link

Produced and Directed by Cathleen Dean

Montage a Virtual Film Series is a program designed to link communities and people through the art of filmmaking and culture. This month we celebrate Black History Month. Through thematically curated film screenings, industry networking events, professional development workshops, screenings, artist talks and discussion panels the City of Pompano Beach's Cultural Arts Department will provide a platform for emerging filmmakers to engage and cultivate a local following on the Last Thursday of the month. Aspiring filmmakers, industry professionals, film lovers, and the general public are invited to participate in candid discussions intended to build a community of support for emerging filmmakers.

Exhibitions:

B.A.S.E. (Broward Art and Soul Experience) at Ali Cultural Arts Center

Feb 10 - May 13 | View Exhibition by Appointment

B.A.S.E. (Broward Art and Soul Experience) is an exhibition curated by Emmanuel George that centers around Black Broward history. It aligns with his mission of bringing forth a Black History Museum to South Broward by highlighting the connection of all Broward's black communities.

Participating Artists include: Kyle Harris, Dianna Dominque Seelal, Ne'Chelle Straughter (Kaspvr), Cherish Watson, Richard "Untamedink" Dubose, and JDRawtalent (Jean Denis).

The Longer the Feather Exhibition at Bailey Contemporary Arts Center

Now through March 25 | View Exhibition by Appointment | View Video Sneak Peak and Artist Talk on Website

The Longer the Feather commemorates Black History and Women's Months by featuring photographic work by Walter Griffin and paintings by M Jamesly Saint Louis. In his photographs, Griffin shares his fascination with Sunday Church Hats, which began at an early age when observed a milliner - a hat-maker - create a hat from scratch. These portraits of women wearing striking hats were originally shown in 2004 at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis to accompany the play "Crowns," and it demonstrates Griffin's long trajectory as a photographer.

Jamesly Saint Louis, aka Jamezly, presents a new body of work titled "An Anthology of Art," which he defines as an exploration into virtual and literary storytelling through painting and poetry. "Every aspect of the exhibition is meant to expand upon the spectrum of Black creative expression," writes Jamezly. His portraits depict Black lives and experiences as a way to add to history, and as an act of healing.

All Facebook premiere dates are on the website, in addition to Eventbrite links for certain programs, and links to view the videos on YouTube anytime. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org