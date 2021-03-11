Pompano Beach Arts Virtual Music Series Launches with Mamblue Big Band, Tony Succar and More

Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department is introducing the Pompano Beach Arts Virtual Music Series featuring powerhouse performances by award-winning, globally-acclaimed artists. The carefully curated series will provide a wealth of exciting music featuring a mix of genres including quintessential jazz, hip-swaying salsas and sambas, tropical influences, soul, Afro-Caribbean, pop, the Great American Song Book and much more. Grammy® Award-winning flutist Nestor Torres will host the first three concerts and popular D.J. Tamara G. of WLYF 101.5 will host the remaining shows. Single concert tickets are $30, a 3-concert package is $75, and a 6-concert package is $120. Concerts can be viewed up to two weeks after the premiere date. Learn more at www.pompanobeacharts.org/programs/music-series and purchase tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

"We are thrilled to livestream these stylishly-produced 90-minute concerts from the Pompano Beach Cultural Center," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "This series is a celebration of music, embracing global sounds and featuring performances by artists who have garnered a plethora of accolades during their stellar careers. We are proud to bring these phenomenal concerts to your home to share with your friends and family."

March 20, 2021 | 8pm Premiere

Dr. Ed Calle presents Mamblue Big Band, featuring an 18-piece band with vocalist Lisanne Lyon, hosted by Nestor Torres

A little bit of Swing! A little bit of Latin Jazz! And a WHOLE lot of South Florida spice!

Saxophonist Ed Calle is known for his extraordinary musical ability. His distinctive playing style has been heard on hundreds of recordings both as a sideman and soloist. In this outstanding livestreamed concert, he will perform songs from his acclaimed CD Mamblue accompanied by an 18-piece orchestra and vocalist Lisanne Lyon. This CD won him a Latin Grammy® Best Instrumental Album.

Calle has appeared on Grammy®-Award winning albums by Frank Sinatra, Arturo Sandoval, Jon Secada and others and has performed around the world on stages with Gloria Estefan, Julio Iglesias, Rhianna and dozens more.

April 17, 2021 | 8pm Premiere

Paulo Gualano's Brazilian and Latin Beats: with the Rose Max and Ramatis Brazilian Party!

Enjoy an authentic Brazilian experience in the comfort of your home!

It's time to Samba and celebrate the sounds of Carnival, as we welcome the internationally acclaimed group Paulo Gualano's Brazilian & Latin Sounds Company. Enjoy this dynamic musical performance complete with glamorous costumes and "unrelenting drummers beating out rapid-fire samba tunes," as proclaimed by the Tampa Bay Times.

Taking this already extraordinary event to an even more spectacular level are special guests, singer Rose Max and Brazilian guitarist Ramatis Moraes, who will transport you to Rio with their sultry sounds!

May 15, 2021 | 8pm Premiere



Tony Succar's Latin Project hosted by Nestor Torres

Tony Succar's DNA is imbued with rhythm and cadence, growing up in a family of talented musicians, he has gained acclaim as an innovative percussionist and instrumentalist. He has two Latin Grammy® Awards for Best Salsa Album and Best Producer, and is renowned for creating compositions that emphasize a combination of syncopation, harmonic curiosity, rhythmic uniformity and tasteful melodies.

Succar has worked with artists including Arturo Sandoval, Nestor Torres, Ed Calle, Tito Nieves, La India, Obie Bermudez, Jennifer Peña, and Tito Puente Jr. Growing up in Miami - a multi-cultural "Melting Pot" - molded him into a versatile musician, prompting him to make the most of his prodigious talent.

During this high energy performance, Tony will showcase a mix of Latin-Influenced arrangements of classic Jazz and Pop numbers as well as original material.

June 19, 2021 | 8pm Premiere



Karina Iglesias and the NU THANG hosted by Tamara G of WLYF 101.5

Join us for a post-modern reimagining of current and classic American, Afro-Caribbean, and Brazilian pop music!

Known as the sultry soul and R&B singer from NBC's hit show "The Voice", Karina Igleisas' style combines rhythm & blues, boleros, gospel and hip-hop. She delivers her performances with the intimacy of a deep soul crooner and the conviction and drive of a dauntless female singer/songwriter. Karina has performed with Wyclef Jean, among an array of renowned artists, and was featured on Franco de Vita's album, which won 2 Latin Grammy Awards.

A veteran of the Miami live music scene, it soon became apparent that through composing original material, her true artistic identity had emerged. Her emotionally charged and deeply personal lyrics now reveal a depth of character and vulnerability that can only be conveyed when a singer truly connects with their song.

July 17, 2021 | 8 PM Premiere



Allan Harris "the Jazz Vocal King of New York" hosted by Tamara G of WLYF 101.5

Allan Harris performs songs from his new release Kate's Soulfood, plus Jazz Standards from the Great American Songbook.

Ever since he burst on the jazz scene in the latter part of the twentieth century, The Brooklyn-born, Harlem-based vocalist/guitarist/bandleader/composer Allan Harris has reigned supreme as the most accomplished and exceptional singer of his generation. Aptly described by the Miami Herald as an artist blessed with, "the warmth of Tony Bennett, the bite and rhythmic sense of Sinatra, and the sly elegance of Nat 'King' Cole," the ample and aural evidence of Harris' moving and magisterial artistry can be heard on his fourteen recordings as a leader; his far-flung and critically-acclaimed concerts around the world, from Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, and Washington DC's Kennedy Center, to the 2012 London Olympics, and a many prestigious bookings in Europe, The Middle East and Asia.

August 21, 2021 | 8pm Premiere



Leesa Richards hosted by Tamara G of WLYF 101.5

This soulful songstress will mesmerize you with her renditions of popular and timeless music, she sings with a core-resonating soulfulness that draws you in and allows you to experience the songs as a participant instead of a spectator.