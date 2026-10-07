Pioneer Winter Collective Will Continue Free Adult Ballet Series
The Miami-based dance company will host classes at The Light Box Studio, welcoming dancers of all backgrounds and embodiments.
Pioneer Winter Collective (PWC), the nationally acclaimed Miami-based dance company, kicks off its 10th anniversary season with a free fall Adult Ballet series. These free classes are taught by Gaile Holland and are open to all dancers, all experience levels, all embodiments. Classes are hosted at Miami Theater Center, Mondays throughout October and November 2026.
'Our summer Adult Ballet Class series was a wild success, with full classes! We are so pleased to offer this upcoming fall series. Gaile Holland's teaching style is welcoming, inclusive, and healing. Whether you're brand new to ballet or returning after years away, this class is for you,' shares Pioneer Winter, founder of Pioneer Winter Collective. '
Event Details
Adult Ballet series, hosted by Pioneer Winter Collective
Taught by Gaile Holland
Mondays, October 12, 19, 26, November 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
7:30-9pm
FREE
The Light Box Studio at MTC
9806 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores, FL
For space reasons, advance registration is required. Class capacity is limited to 30 dancers. Registration opens each Monday at 9am for that evening's class; register at https://pioneerwinter.com/adult-ballet
Participants should wear attire that lets them move freely and are welcome to dance in ballet shoes, socks, or bare feet.
Gaile Holland's approach develops coordination, musicality, and confidence while meeting each dancer where they are. No previous ballet experience is required, and movements can be adapted according to each participant's body and mobility. Grounded in classical ballet, the class emphasizes anatomy, functional movement, dynamic alignment, and whole-body strength.
Pioneer Winter Collective's Recovery in Motion and Adult Ballet series reflect the organization's mission to create work and dance programming that is expansive, inclusive, and accessible to all. Rather than centering perfection or exclusivity, the community classes cultivate creativity, curiosity, and belonging, inviting participants to experience the physical, artistic, and social benefits of self-expression in a supportive environment. These classes embody PWC's belief that dance is a lifelong practice and a powerful tool for connection.
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