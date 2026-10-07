Pioneer Winter Collective Will Continue Free Adult Ballet Series

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Pioneer Winter Collective (PWC), the nationally acclaimed Miami-based dance company, kicks off its 10th anniversary season with a free fall Adult Ballet series. These free classes are taught by Gaile Holland and are open to all dancers, all experience levels, all embodiments. Classes are hosted at Miami Theater Center, Mondays throughout October and November 2026.

'Our summer Adult Ballet Class series was a wild success, with full classes! We are so pleased to offer this upcoming fall series. Gaile Holland's teaching style is welcoming, inclusive, and healing. Whether you're brand new to ballet or returning after years away, this class is for you,' shares Pioneer Winter, founder of Pioneer Winter Collective. '

Event Details

Adult Ballet series, hosted by Pioneer Winter Collective

Taught by Gaile Holland

Mondays, October 12, 19, 26, November 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

7:30-9pm

FREE

The Light Box Studio at MTC

9806 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores, FL

For space reasons, advance registration is required. Class capacity is limited to 30 dancers. Registration opens each Monday at 9am for that evening's class; register at https://pioneerwinter.com/adult-ballet

Participants should wear attire that lets them move freely and are welcome to dance in ballet shoes, socks, or bare feet.

Gaile Holland's approach develops coordination, musicality, and confidence while meeting each dancer where they are. No previous ballet experience is required, and movements can be adapted according to each participant's body and mobility. Grounded in classical ballet, the class emphasizes anatomy, functional movement, dynamic alignment, and whole-body strength.

Pioneer Winter Collective's Recovery in Motion and Adult Ballet series reflect the organization's mission to create work and dance programming that is expansive, inclusive, and accessible to all. Rather than centering perfection or exclusivity, the community classes cultivate creativity, curiosity, and belonging, inviting participants to experience the physical, artistic, and social benefits of self-expression in a supportive environment. These classes embody PWC's belief that dance is a lifelong practice and a powerful tool for connection.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 14 Hrs 22 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Miami Metro Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming