Pigs Do Fly Productions' THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY Opens in November at Empire Stage

Rehearsals will begin shortly for Pigs Do Fly Productions' production of the Jones, Hope, Wooten comedy, The Savannah Sipping Society. The show will run from November 4th through November 20th at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale.



Filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, The Savannah Sipping Society focuses on four unique Southern women, initially strangers, as they successfully bond and find the confidence to jump-start their lives. Together they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment - and most importantly, realize it's never too late to make new old friends.



"This play is absolutely perfect for us," says Pigs Do Fly's Executive Producer Ellen Wacher. "It completely fulfills our mission to produce plays that highlight actors - and characters - over the age of fifty, who are doing interesting things with their lives. And these four women are certainly doing that! We have assembled an amazing cast, who will bring these four women to life with humor, grace... and perfect timing. And I can't wait to see it!"

"Everyone needs purpose, self-affirmation, and connection," says the show's director and Pigs Do Fly Productions' Artistic Director, Deborah Kondelik. "The Savannah Sipping Society is about four women of a certain age, being accepted for who they are and realizing that there is more to life than they can imagine. It is through friendships and influences that the women in the play relearn how to have fun, make discoveries, and flourish. After all, 'girls just wanna have fun!'"



Kondelik has cast Dalia Alemán as Randa, Barbara Bonilla as Marlafaye, Janice Hamilton as Jinx, and Carol Sussman as Dot.



The Savannah Sipping Society's Stage Manager is Joseph Long, David Hart will do the Sound Design, Preston Bircher will create the Lighting Design, director Deborah Kondelik will provide Costumes and Props, and MNM Theatre Company's Jordon Armstrong and Johnbarry Green will Design and Construct the Set. Jessica Kaschube is the Company Manager.

Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, collectively known as "Jones Hope Wooten", enjoy the reputation of being three of the most popular and widely produced playwrights in the United States. They specialize in writing laugh-out-loud comedies and creating vivid strong roles for women. Between them, they've written classic television, hit movies, and Off-Broadway comedy.

Tickets for The Savannah Sipping Society are $39 and are available online at www.pigsdoflyproductions.com or by calling 954-678-1496. Performances are on Friday and Saturday at 8 pm, and on Sunday at 5 pm. All performances will take place at Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304.