Pianist Asiya Korepanova Will Perform Complete Solo Works Of Rachmaninoff For Miami Audiences

The performance is on On January 10 at Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ.

Jan. 03, 2023  

On January 10 at Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ, Friends of Chamber Music of Miami, in association with Piano Lovers, will present pianist Asiya Korepanova in the first of six concerts devoted to the complete solo piano works of Sergei Rachmaninoff.

This opening night of RACHMANINOFF AT 150 will feature first three sets of published works by the legendary pianist composer. The works include the 5 Morceaux de Fantasie (op 3), the 7 Morceaux de Salon (op. 10), and the 6 Moments Musicaux (op. 16).

TICKETS

January 10 concert - $35
All 6 Concerts - $175
Website: www.MiamiChamberMusic.org
Phone: (305) 209-8728

ABOUT RACHMANINOFF

Born in 1873, composer Sergei Rachmaninoff was not only one of the greatest pianists in history. While his Piano Concertos are considered amongst the most beloved by any composer, Rachmaninoff's solo piano music features several hours of renowned works ranging from his two piano sonatas, 24 Preludes, and 17 Etudes Tableaux to his own transcriptions, variations on themes by other composers, and much much more.

RACHMANINOFF AT 150 most likely is the first time in Florida that all solo piano works by the great composer can be heard in concert - and by one of today's most electrifying young pianists no less.

ABOUT ASIYA KOREPANOVA

Born to a musical family in Russia, Miss Korepanova made her orchestral debut at the age of nine with Mozart's Concerto No. 8, including her own newly-composed cadenza. A musical prodigy, Korepanova's early musical awards include the Russian Federation's President Award for "Exceptional Achievement in the Arts," and in 2012 won the Gold Medal at the Nina Wideman International Piano Competition.

Since immigrating to the U.S. in 2012, Korepanova has garnered national attention with performances at the Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall, the Bargemusic Series, the Phillips Collection, the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Series, the Miami International Piano Festival, and many others. She has been featured on CNN, NPR stations, WFMT, and WETA.

This season, in addition to being featured in the six recitals in Miami devoted to the complete solo piano works of Rachmaninoff, she will also celebrate the premiere of her latest transcription of Tchaikovsky's epic Manfred Symphony, and also release scores of her compositions: the Poéme for alto saxophone and piano, and 'Con Brio' for two pianos, as well as solo piano transcriptions of works by Chopin, Schumann, Amy Beach, Faure, Mussorgsky, Franck, and Bach.

For more information, please visit www.AsiyaKorepanova.com

ABOUT FRIENDS OF CHAMBER MUSIC OF MIAMI

Friends of Chamber Music of Miami, Inc. (FOCM) is dedicated to the presentation of chamber music as performed by the world's greatest chamber ensembles. Its mission is two-fold: to preserve the art of chamber music performance by showcasing the most exemplary artists working in the medium; and to build appreciative audiences for the art form among people of all ages. FOCM also offers outstanding educational opportunities for South Florida's advanced music students.

Since 1955, FOCM has presented the world's greatest chamber ensembles. Such internationally acclaimed performers as the Budapest, Juilliard, Guarneri, Emerson and Cleveland Quartets and the Beaux Arts and Kalichstein Laredo Robinson Trios have all been frequent visitors of the series. Over the years, most of the series' concerts have been performed at the acoustically superb Gusman Concert Hall at the University of Miami. In recent years, FOCM concerts have also been conducted at the Colony Theatre, Wertheim Auditorium at Florida International University, Temple Beth Am, Coral Gables Congregational Church and other South Florida venues.

For more information, please visit www.MiamiChamberMusic.org




