Photos: The Palm Beach Cabaret Season Launches at Cafe Centro

Legends Radio founder Dick Robinson calls into the show hosted by Rob Russell.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

Entertainer Rob Russell, aka Mr. Palm Beach entered a room full of cheering music devotees at Cafe Centro last night and hosted the unofficial start of the Cabaret season at the popular Palm Beach dinner/music venue.

Check out photos below!

Last season the Cafe welcomed one night only special performances by Ann Hampton Callaway, Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Anthony Nunziata, Linda Purl, and Todd Murray, which supplemented the Cabaret’s regular music fare of Copeland Davis, Motown, and the Susan Merritt Trio who hold court every week. Last night it was an open mic with some great local talent assembled by MC Russell which included a call in from Legends Radio founder Dick Robinson.   

Rob does it again on November 7th and Anthony Nunziata is the headliner in a special dinner/concert on November 9th.  

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff 

Rob Russell

Rob Russell

Rob Russell

Rob Russell

Rob Russell

Leslie Laredo, Mike McGann, Eda Sorokoff

Avery Sommers & Mike McGann

Arlene Herson, Mike McGann, Avery Sommers, Rob Russell, Eda Sorokoff, Leslie Laredo

Anthony Nunziata, Nov 9th

Rob Russell

Rob Russell

Phoebe Austin

Sandy Hanson

Kathy O'Neil

Ike Reeves

Joe Freer

Joe Freer

Mic McGann, Legends Radio

Mic McGann

Gregory Popeye Alexander

Agi Thompson

Agi Thompson

Cafe Centro

Cafe Centro



