Photos: The Palm Beach Cabaret Season Launches at Cafe Centro

Entertainer Rob Russell, aka Mr. Palm Beach entered a room full of cheering music devotees at Cafe Centro last night and hosted the unofficial start of the Cabaret season at the popular Palm Beach dinner/music venue.

Check out photos below!

Last season the Cafe welcomed one night only special performances by Ann Hampton Callaway, Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Anthony Nunziata, Linda Purl, and Todd Murray, which supplemented the Cabaret’s regular music fare of Copeland Davis, Motown, and the Susan Merritt Trio who hold court every week. Last night it was an open mic with some great local talent assembled by MC Russell which included a call in from Legends Radio founder Dick Robinson.

Rob does it again on November 7th and Anthony Nunziata is the headliner in a special dinner/concert on November 9th.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff