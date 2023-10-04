Photos: The Palm Beach Cabaret Season Launches at Cafe Centro

Legends Radio founder Dick Robinson calls into the show hosted by Rob Russell.
Entertainer Rob Russell, aka Mr. Palm Beach entered a room full of cheering music devotees at Cafe Centro last night and hosted the unofficial start of the Cabaret season at the popular Palm Beach dinner/music venue.
Last season the Cafe welcomed one night only special performances by Ann Hampton Callaway, Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Anthony Nunziata, Linda Purl, and Todd Murray, which supplemented the Cabaret’s regular music fare of Copeland Davis, Motown, and the Susan Merritt Trio who hold court every week. Last night it was an open mic with some great local talent assembled by MC Russell which included a call in from Legends Radio founder Dick Robinson.
Rob does it again on November 7th and Anthony Nunziata is the headliner in a special dinner/concert on November 9th.
Leslie Laredo, Mike McGann, Eda Sorokoff
Arlene Herson, Mike McGann, Avery Sommers, Rob Russell, Eda Sorokoff, Leslie Laredo
Anthony Nunziata, Nov 9th
Phoebe Austin
Sandy Hanson
Kathy O'Neil
Ike Reeves
Joe Freer
Joe Freer
Mic McGann, Legends Radio
Mic McGann
Gregory Popeye Alexander
Agi Thompson
Agi Thompson
Cafe Centro
Cafe Centro
