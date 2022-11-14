Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS At Actors' Playhouse

The production will run November 16 – January 1 at the Miracle Theatre.

Nov. 14, 2022  

The South Florida Premiere of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS, the brand-new holiday musical from the creators of the original Tony Award-winning Broadway hit, opens Friday at Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre. The production stars Eddie Clendening as Elvis Presley, Dominique Scott as Jerry Lee Lewis, Jeremy Sevelovitz as Carl Perkins, and Sky Seals as Johnny Cash. Lindsey Corey (Dyanne), Gregg Weiner (Sam Phillips), Jonny Bowler (Brother Jay) and David Sonneborn (Fluke) complete this rockin' company.

Get a first look at photos below!

There's no place like home for the holidays, and Sun Records is just that for rock 'n' roll newcomers and soon-to-be legends - Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. In a fortuitous twist of fate, all four musicians stop by their famous Memphis recording studio alma mater the same wintry evening, unbeknownst to them that they had the front seat to a revolution.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS brings that momentous homecoming to life with an electrifying tale of family, nostalgia, faith, humor, heartbreak, and revelry. Journey through a story of Christmas past, present, and future, jam-packed with unforgettable performances of classic holiday hits and favorite chart-toppers such as "Jingle Bell Rock," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Don't Be Cruel," "Blue Christmas," "Santa Claus is Comin' To Town," "Ring of Fire," "Santa Baby," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," "Run Run Rudolph" and more.

Featuring a book by Colin Escott, this production is directed by Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco, with musical direction by Dominique Scott. The creative team is led by Gene Seyffer (Scenic Design), Ellis Tillman (Costume Design), Eric Nelson (Lighting Design), Alex "BT" Bonilla (Sound Design), Carlos Correa (Production Manager) and Jodi Dellaventura (Set Dressings & Properties Designer).

The production will run November 16 - January 1 at the Miracle Theatre (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL) with performances Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Ticket prices range from $40 to $125 and can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293 or by visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org.

Photo credit: Alberto Romeu

Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS At Actors' Playhouse
Dominique Scott, Jeremy Sevelovitz, Jonny Bowler, Eddie Clendening, David Sonneborn, Sky Seals, Lindsey Corey and Gregg Weiner

Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS At Actors' Playhouse
Dominique Scott, Jeremy Sevelovitz, Eddie Clendening and Sky Seals

Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS At Actors' Playhouse
Dominique Scott, Jeremy Sevelovitz, Eddie Clendening, Sky Seals and Lindsey Corey

Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS At Actors' Playhouse
The cast of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS At Actors' Playhouse
Lindsey Corey and Sky Seals

Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS At Actors' Playhouse
Gregg Weiner, Eddie Clendening and Lindsey Corey

Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS At Actors' Playhouse
Gregg Weiner, Dominique Scott, Eddie Clendening and Lindsey Corey

Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS At Actors' Playhouse
The cast of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS At Actors' Playhouse
The cast of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS At Actors' Playhouse
The cast of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas




December Old Town Untapped Brings Tree Lighting, Fireworks, and Old School Hip Hop Photo
December Old Town Untapped Brings Tree Lighting, Fireworks, and Old School Hip Hop
Come for the music, stay for the magic! Pompano Beach's monthly street festival on December 2, 2022, features the The Ricca Project Live Hip Hop Party, whose old school gang vocals and familiar jams will keep the party going all night.
Arts Garage in Delray Beach To Present Two Thought-Provoking Plays in December Photo
Arts Garage in Delray Beach To Present Two Thought-Provoking Plays in December
Arts Garage is presenting two thought-provoking plays in December. Learn more about Family Tree and Tap Dancing Through Auschwitz here!
The Studios of Key West Launches StudioWorks Series With THE MON VALLEY MEDIUM Photo
The Studios of Key West Launches StudioWorks Series With THE MON VALLEY MEDIUM
THE STUDIOS OF KEY WEST has launched StudioWorks, a streaming theater series that brings innovative productions to at-home audiences. Starting today, an original digital theater production will be released and available to stream each month.
Celebrated Pianist Garrick Ohlsson Joins Palm Beach Symphony This December  Photo
Celebrated Pianist Garrick Ohlsson Joins Palm Beach Symphony This December 
Garrick Ohlsson joins Maestro Gerard Schwarz and the Palm Beach Symphony on Thursday, December 1 at 8 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

More Hot Stories For You


2022 Remy Award Recipients To Be Honored At Cocktail Reception Next Month2022 Remy Award Recipients To Be Honored At Cocktail Reception Next Month
November 11, 2022

The South Florida Theatre League has announced the Remy Awards and recipients for 2022.
December Old Town Untapped Brings Tree Lighting, Fireworks, and Old School Hip HopDecember Old Town Untapped Brings Tree Lighting, Fireworks, and Old School Hip Hop
November 11, 2022

Come for the music, stay for the magic! Pompano Beach's monthly street festival on December 2, 2022, features the The Ricca Project Live Hip Hop Party, whose old school gang vocals and familiar jams will keep the party going all night.
Arts Garage in Delray Beach To Present Two Thought-Provoking Plays in DecemberArts Garage in Delray Beach To Present Two Thought-Provoking Plays in December
November 11, 2022

Arts Garage is presenting two thought-provoking plays in December. Learn more about Family Tree and Tap Dancing Through Auschwitz here!
The Studios of Key West Launches StudioWorks Series With THE MON VALLEY MEDIUMThe Studios of Key West Launches StudioWorks Series With THE MON VALLEY MEDIUM
November 11, 2022

THE STUDIOS OF KEY WEST has launched StudioWorks, a streaming theater series that brings innovative productions to at-home audiences. Starting today, an original digital theater production will be released and available to stream each month.
Celebrated Pianist Garrick Ohlsson Joins Palm Beach Symphony This December Celebrated Pianist Garrick Ohlsson Joins Palm Beach Symphony This December 
November 11, 2022

Garrick Ohlsson joins Maestro Gerard Schwarz and the Palm Beach Symphony on Thursday, December 1 at 8 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.