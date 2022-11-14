Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS At Actors' Playhouse

The South Florida Premiere of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS, the brand-new holiday musical from the creators of the original Tony Award-winning Broadway hit, opens Friday at Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre. The production stars Eddie Clendening as Elvis Presley, Dominique Scott as Jerry Lee Lewis, Jeremy Sevelovitz as Carl Perkins, and Sky Seals as Johnny Cash. Lindsey Corey (Dyanne), Gregg Weiner (Sam Phillips), Jonny Bowler (Brother Jay) and David Sonneborn (Fluke) complete this rockin' company.

Get a first look at photos below!

There's no place like home for the holidays, and Sun Records is just that for rock 'n' roll newcomers and soon-to-be legends - Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. In a fortuitous twist of fate, all four musicians stop by their famous Memphis recording studio alma mater the same wintry evening, unbeknownst to them that they had the front seat to a revolution.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS brings that momentous homecoming to life with an electrifying tale of family, nostalgia, faith, humor, heartbreak, and revelry. Journey through a story of Christmas past, present, and future, jam-packed with unforgettable performances of classic holiday hits and favorite chart-toppers such as "Jingle Bell Rock," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Don't Be Cruel," "Blue Christmas," "Santa Claus is Comin' To Town," "Ring of Fire," "Santa Baby," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," "Run Run Rudolph" and more.

Featuring a book by Colin Escott, this production is directed by Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco, with musical direction by Dominique Scott. The creative team is led by Gene Seyffer (Scenic Design), Ellis Tillman (Costume Design), Eric Nelson (Lighting Design), Alex "BT" Bonilla (Sound Design), Carlos Correa (Production Manager) and Jodi Dellaventura (Set Dressings & Properties Designer).

The production will run November 16 - January 1 at the Miracle Theatre (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL) with performances Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Ticket prices range from $40 to $125 and can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293 or by visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org.

Photo credit: Alberto Romeu