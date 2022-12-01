Photo Centre Names Keith Carter As FOTOmentor For FOTOfusion 2023

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today announced that the nonprofit organization's 28th annual FOTOfusion will once again be live, January 24-28, in downtown West Palm Beach, and will spotlight photographer Keith Carter, who will receive this year's prestigious FOTOmentor Award.

In conjunction with FOTOfusion 2022, the Palm Beach Photographic Centre will present a major new exhibition:

Keith Carter

Only a Little Planet

Opening January 24, 2023

Free Public Reception January 26, 6 to 8 pm

"This exhibition is a survey of both vintage and recent work by Keith Carter chronicling the poetry of the ordinary, and the search for a moral and spiritual history of place, and photographs as autobiography," says NeJame. "He will also give the Keynote lecture at FOTOfusion on January 27 at 1 pm, looking at our history of 'writing with light,' our own shared histories, and the search for meaning in a tumultuous, occasionally puzzling, and often eloquent world."

Photography by Keith Carter has explored time, place, and vernacular culture for over 50 years, as well as having been exhibited in over 115 solo exhibitions in 13 countries. Sixteen monographs of his work have been published, along with two documentary films: Keith Carter: The Artist Series, and Ted Forbes and A Certain Alchemy, Anthropy Arts. A new monograph, Ghostlight, was just published by the University of Texas Press, which released Keith Carter/Fifty Years in 2018. He also contributed to nine other anthologies and received the Lange-Taylor Prize in 1991 from the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University, and the Texas Medal of Arts in 2009.

Described as a "Poet of the Ordinary" by The Los Angeles Times, his work has been featured on CBS Sunday Morning and is included in numerous private and public collections, including the National Portrait Gallery, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the J. Paul Getty Museum, Houston's Museum of Fine Arts, the George Eastman House, and more. For mor information, please visit www.keithcarterphotographs.com.

Previous FOTOmentor Awards winners include Maggie Steber, Carol Guzy, Vincent Versace, Howard Schatz, Douglas Kirkland, Walter Ioos, Jr., Joyce Tenneson, Laurence Gartel, Ralph Gibson, Gordon Parks, Sebastiao Salgado, Arnold Newman, Ruth Bernhard, David Hume Kennerly, Duane Michaels and David Rubinger.

Now celebrating its 28th anniversary, FOTOfusion, the popular cultural festival "where creativity and technology fuse" attracts thousands of professional and hobbyist photographers to West Palm Beach for a series of workshops, lectures, panel discussions, multimedia presentations, portfolio reviews, hands-on computer classes, demonstrations, and photo shoots taught by world renowned photographers, digital imaging artists and picture editors - all of whom donate their time and expertise to educate, mentor and encourage creativity among participants of all levels and ages.

The cost to attend FOTOfusion 2023 is $575 for SILVER Passport Members and $645 for nonmembers, which includes all 100, 500 and 600 Series presentations.

The GOLD Passport is $825 for members and $895 for nonmembers and includes all presentations and two portfolio reviews. To register or for more information, please visit https://www.fotofusion.org/pages/registration.php.

The Photo Centre is located at the downtown City Center municipal complex at 415 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. Hours are 10 am to 6 pm Monday through Thursday, and 10 am to 5 pm Friday and Saturday. For more information, please call 561.253.2600 or visit www.workshop.org or www.fotofusion.org.

The Palm Beach Photographic Centre is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching life through the photographic arts. All donations are greatly appreciated at www.workshop.org/contrib.