Palm Beach Symphony’s Masterworks Series Will Open with Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet

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Under the baton of Music Director Gerard Schwarz, Palm Beach Symphony will open the 2026-2027 Masterworks Concert Series with guest soloist Jean-Yves Thibaudet on Tuesday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Dreyfoos Hall at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. The legendary pianist is joining the orchestra for a performance of Camille Saint-Saëns' Piano Concerto No. 5 in F Major, Op. 103 “Egyptian.”

“When I make the program for the opening concert, I weigh different elements. Most important is to give the orchestra a chance to play something of significance, beautiful and traditional,” said Maestro Schwarz. “I also like to do something new and have a great soloist.”

The audience will have the exclusive experience of listening to the world premiere of Daron Aric Hagen's poignant Consolation, written in honor of a dear friend who passed away and also enjoy the timeless splendor of Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 4 in E Minor, Op. 98.

“There's no better choice than to open with a Brahms' symphony. This season, we begin with his Fourth Symphony. It's a magnificent work that's a little dark initially with lots of chamber music qualities. For its last movement, it has a passacaglia, which is a melody in the baseline, so it's really apparent,” Maestro Schwarz continued. “The central figure is this exquisite flute solo. It's among the most important flute solos in all of the orchestral repertoire. It is a great honor and joy for me to conduct this masterpiece.”

Through elegant musicality and an insightful approach to contemporary and established repertoire, Thibaudet has earned a reputation as one of the world's finest pianists. His guest appearance with Palm Beach Symphony is generously sponsored by Impresario Society member Suzanne Mott Dansby. Thibaudet, who was named a Chevalier of the Légion d'honneur from the French government, is especially known for his diverse interests beyond the classical world, including numerous collaborations in film, fashion and visual art. He is the first-ever Artist-in-Residence at the Colburn School, which awards several scholarships in his name.

A prolific recording artist, Thibaudet has appeared on more than 70 albums and six film scores. His extensive catalog has received two GRAMMY nominations, two ECHO Awards, the Preis der deutschen Schallplattenkritik, the Diapason d'Or, the CHOC du Monde de la Musique, the Edison Prize and Gramophone awards. Recent recordings include Khachaturian, a celebration of the Armenian composer including his Piano Concerto, and several solo piano pieces, as well as Gershwin Rhapsody, a selection of Gershwin pieces recorded with Michael Feinstein, including four newly discovered ones. He is the soloist on Dario Marianelli's reissued score for Pride & Prejudice, which was certified Gold by the RIAA in 2025. Thibaudet's playing can also be heard on Marianelli's score for Atonement, Alexandre Desplat's scores for The French Dispatch and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, and Aaron Zigman's score for Wakefield. Prior to her passing, his concert wardrobe was designed by Dame Vivienne Westwood.

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