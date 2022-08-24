Palm Beach Symphony To Televise Family Concerts On PBS

South Florida PBS will be the first in the nation to televise Palm Beach Symphony's production of "Eudora's Fable: The Shoe Bird," an adaptation of Pulitzer Prize winner Eudora Welty's only children's book, "The Shoe Bird." The concert will be broadcast Sunday, September 11 at 3 p.m. on WPBT and 7 p.m. on WXEL in Palm Beach County.

The concert is conducted by Palm Beach Symphony Music Director Gerard Schwarz, who received a 2008 Grammy Award nomination for "Best Musical Album for Children" for a recording of the work.

"Performed last October as part of the Dale A. McNulty Children's Concert Series, this is the first broadcast of a Palm Beach Symphony family concert," said Maestro Schwarz, a nine-time Emmy Award winner. "We are in the process of making it available for broadcast by PBS stations across the country as the first in a series of televised concerts we are creating to engage, entertain and educate the next generation in classical music."

Written by Pulitzer Prize winner and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Welty, the imaginary story of "The Shoe Bird" is an exciting tale about birds who follow misguided leadership into wearing shoes, the trouble that follows and how they are rescued. The orchestra and Young Singers of the Palm Beaches take turns in commenting on the action as Eudora's novella for children comes to life. The music introduces and expands the audience's knowledge of instruments in an orchestra by featuring the auxiliary instruments of the woodwind section while describing the many birds in the story. Composer Samuel Jones adapted the story to create the music and lyrics of "Eudora's Fable: The Shoe Bird." Charlie Adler, named one of the "Top All-Time Voice Over Artists" by "Animation Magazine," serves as the narrator.

The concert features larger-than-life art projections on stage designed by Ed McGowin whose works are in the public collections of the Guggenheim Museum and the Whitney Museum in Manhattan, the Corcoran Gallery of Art and the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C. the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

"As part of our mission to promote and foster the arts in our communities, we are pleased to partner with Palm Beach Symphony and look forward to future opportunities to provide our viewers with high-quality music and cultural content," said Dolores Sukhdeo, South Florida PBS President & CEO.

More than 5,200 students in South Florida enjoyed the concert in virtual field trips during the past school year. In addition, workshops relating to the concert were led by Symphony music teaching artists in elementary through high school classes. A partnership with the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County provided all elementary and middle school students with "Eudora's Fable: The Shoe Bird Literacy Kits," containing a copy of the book and learning activities related to bird proverbs and idiomatic expressions.

Palm Beach Symphony continues to expand its education and community outreach programs with children's concerts, student coaching sessions and master classes, instrument donations and free public concerts that have reached more than 64,000 students in recent years. The Palm Beach Symphony's education programs are made possible through support from The Paul and Sandra Goldner Conservatory of Music, Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, The McNulty Charitable Foundation, James R. Borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui/Findlay Galleries, Peter and Felicia Gottsegen/The Gottsegen Family Foundation, Mr. William Robertson, The Rickel Foundation, James H. and Marta T. Batmasian Family Foundation, Edith Hall Friedheim/Eric Friedheim Foundation, Inc., The Spoto Family Fund, The Harry T. Mangurian, Jr. Foundation Inc., and Lois Pope.

Proud sponsors of Palm Beach Symphony include Max and Christine Ansbacher, Mrs. James N. Bay, JoAnne Berkow, David C. and Eunice Bigelow, Leslie Rogers Blum, James R. Borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui/Findlay Galleries, Braman Motorcars, Thomas and Carol Bruce, CIBC Private Wealth, The Colony Hotel, The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, William Frick, Paul and Sandra Goldner, Peter and Felicia Gottsegen/Gottsegen Family Foundation, Irwin and Janet Gusman, Doris Hastings Foundation, John Herrick, Addison Hines Charitable Trust, George Hines, HSS Florida, IYC, Charles and Ann Johnson/The C and A Johnson Family Foundation, Barbara and William Karatz Fund/William Karatz and Joan G. Smith, Leonard and Norma Klorfine Foundation, Gary and Linda Lachman/The Lachman Family Foundation, Patricia Lambrecht, Lugano Diamonds, Bonnie McElveen-Hunter, The McNulty Charitable Foundation, David Moscow, NetJets, Palm Beach Design Masters, Patrick and Milly Park, PNC Private Bank, Lois Pope, Provident Jewelry, Ari Rifkin, Karen and Kenneth Rogers, Philo and Ronald Rosenfeld, David Schafer, Robin B. Smith, Dodie and Manley Thaler and the Thaler/Howell Foundation, Jerome and Carol Trautschold, and The Ann Eden Woodward Foundation/James and Judy Woods. Programs are also sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

Palm Beach Symphony is South Florida's premier orchestra known for its diverse repertoire and commitment to community. Founded in 1974, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization adheres to a mission of engaging, educating, and entertaining the greater community of the Palm Beaches through live performances of inspiring orchestral music. The orchestra is celebrated for delivering spirited performances by first-rate musicians and distinguished guest artists. Recognized by The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County with a 2020 Muse Award for Outstanding Community Engagement, Palm Beach Symphony continues to expand its education and community outreach programs with children's concerts, student coaching sessions and master classes, instrument donations and free public concerts that have reached more than 64,000 students in recent years. For more information, visit www.palmbeachsymphony.org.

South Florida PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. South Florida PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting award-winning programs focused on kids, education, arts and culture, health, environment, science, and civic engagement. Learn more at www.southfloridapbs.org/,