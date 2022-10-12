Palm Beach Symphony Opens Season With Sarah Chang, November 6

Already heralded by the media as one of the orchestral music events of the season, celebrated violinist Sarah Chang joins Maestro Gerard Schwarz to open Palm Beach Symphony's 49th Season on Sunday, November 6 at 3 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

"Sarah Chang, of course, is one of the great violinists appearing before the public today and someone I've worked with for many years. I love to hear play," said Maestro Schwarz. "Together, we will be performing Bruch's first violin concerto, his most famous, and the one for which the composer himself said would be the lasting work for which he would be remembered."

In reviewing her EMI Classics recording of Brahms and Bruch violin concertos with Kurt Masur and the Dresdner Philharmonie, Gramophone Magazine reported, "To listen to Sarah Chang is to be bathed in the sheer beauty of her sound. It can yield some sublime moments: the way the violin line emerges out of the orchestra in the first movement of the Bruch, or the sheer finesse of every phrase in both works, virtuosity worn lightly but unmistakable none the less."

The opening concert adds two works to the Symphony's repertoire including "Rounds for String Orchestra" by David Diamond. Maestro Schwarz comments, "One of the most distinguished American composers of all time, David was a very dear friend and remarkable man. This is a charming, wonderful and energetic work that he wrote after the Minneapolis Symphony asked him for 'a happy piece' in 1944." After intermission, the Symphony will perform Brahms' Symphony No. 2, one of the great masterpieces of orchestral literature."

Sarah Chang has performed with the most esteemed orchestras, conductors, and accompanists in an international career spanning more than two decades. Highlights from recent and upcoming seasons include performances with the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Chicago Symphony, National Symphony Orchestra, Boston Symphony, Cleveland Symphony Orchestra, Montreal Symphony, Houston Symphony, Detroit Symphony, San Francisco Symphony, Toronto Symphony, Vancouver Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, San Diego Symphony, and New Jersey Symphony. Her European engagements have taken her to Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, and her engagements in Asia have brought her to audiences in China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. In 2011, Chang was named an official Artistic Ambassador by the United States Department of State, and her numerous honors include receiving the Harvard University Leadership Award, Yale University dedicating a chair in Sprague Hall in her name, being the youngest person ever to receive the Hollywood Bowl's Hall of Fame award and the Internazionale Accademia Musicale Chigiana Prize in Siena, Italy.

The New York Times said of the great violinist, "Her gifts are at a level so removed from the rest of us that all we can do is feel the appropriate awe and then wonder on the mysteries of nature."

Internationally recognized for his moving performances, innovative programming, and extensive catalog of recordings, Maestro Schwarz is a leader both in the southeast region and globally. Locally, he is also the Music Director of the Frost Symphony Orchestra and the Distinguished Professor of Music, Conducting and Orchestral Studies at University of Miami's Frost School of Music. Nationally, he is the Music Director of the All-Star Orchestra, Eastern Music Festival and Mozart Orchestra of New York as well as Conductor Laureate of the Seattle Symphony and Conductor Emeritus of the Mostly Mozart Festival. A prolific recording artist with 14 GRAMMY Award nominations, his extensive catalogue of more than 350 recordings on 11 labels includes "The Gerard Schwarz Collection," a 30-CD box set. In his five decades as a respected classical musician and conductor, Maestro Schwarz has received hundreds of honors and accolades including nine Emmy Awards, eight ASCAP Awards and numerous "Stereo Review" and Ovation Awards. He holds the Ditson Conductor's Award from Columbia University, was the first American named Conductor of the Year by Musical America and has received numerous honorary doctorates. His memoir, "Behind the Baton," was released by Amadeus Press in March 2017.

The opening concert is underwritten by Barbara and William Karatz Fund/William Karatz and Joan G. Smith in memory of William Karatz. Pre-concert music will be provided by the Dreyfoos School of the Arts String Orchestra under the direction of Music Director/Conductor Jeffrey Adkins in the lobby of Dreyfoos Hall beginning at 2 p.m.

The Masterworks concerts continue at the Kravis Center with Garrick Ohlsson, piano (Dec. 1); Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano (Jan. 30); Misha Dichter, piano (March 14); Joshua Bell, violin (April 16); and Maria João Pires, piano (May 15).

Tickets are $25-$95 and may be purchased at PalmBeachSymphony.org, by calling (561) 281-0145, and at the Palm Beach Symphony Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 400 Hibiscus Street, Suite 100, West Palm Beach. The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach Symphony is South Florida's premier orchestra known for its diverse repertoire and commitment to community. Founded in 1974, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization adheres to a mission of engaging, educating, and entertaining the greater community of the Palm Beaches through live performances of inspiring orchestral music. The orchestra is celebrated for delivering spirited performances by first-rate musicians and distinguished guest artists. Recognized by The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County with a 2020 Muse Award for Outstanding Community Engagement, Palm Beach Symphony continues to expand its education and community outreach programs with children's concerts, student coaching sessions and master classes, instrument donations and free public concerts that have reached more than 64,000 students in recent years. For more information, visit www.palmbeachsymphony.org.