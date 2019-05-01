PB Photo Centre To Present SPACE ODYSSEY 2019 With Astronaut Scott Kelly

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today announced its next major exhibition:

SPACE ODYSSEY 2019

Astronaut Scott Kelly's Epic Visual Voyages

June 20 to August 3, 2019

One's perspective shifts when one lives for an entire year-as Commander Scott Kelly, and no other American astronaut in history, has-in the isolating, grueling, and utterly unforgiving vacuum of space. Kelly's photos prove that this perspective-from 250 miles above earth-while hard-won, is also almost unspeakably beautiful.

"While breaking records for being in outer space, NASA Astronaut Scott Joseph Kelly, talked to President Obama about what he was seeing and pictures he was taking, the President encouraged him to share his pictures with the world via Twitter and Instagram. Space traveler extraordinary Kelly did," says NeJame. "This exhibition celebrates the best of his pictures and his voyages as well as a bonus look at best pictures of NASA's amazing history. SPACE SELFIES. Curated by Space lover, from ZUMA Press archives, by their renowned award winning picture editor Scott McKiernan and with generous sponsorship from ZUMA Press."

Astronaut Scott Kelly mastered the rare art of microgravity photography. Using a Nikon D4 with a long 800mm lens and a 1.4x magnifying zoom lens, he panned the camera as the shutter released in order to compensate for the space station's velocity: 17,500 mph relative to the earth. Kelly's artist's eye helped make him a social media sensation, and here his photos are collected alongside his own commentary, which sets the images in their proper contexts, human and cosmic.

In this stunning exhibition, Kelly captures sunsets, moonrises, the aurora borealis, and the luminous, hazy tapestry of the Milky Way. He presents snapshots of life and work on the International Space Station, from spacewalks to selfies. But above all-or floating amid all-he takes the earth itself as his celestial muse. Here are hurricanes, wrinkled mountains, New York City shining like a galaxy-glorious photographs that are, in themselves, a passionate argument for the preservation of our planet in the face of climate change and environmental destruction.





