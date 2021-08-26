PB PHOTO CENTRE Annual Members' Show Opens September 2

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre, today invited photo fans to the world-class museum's next exhibition opening next week.

Palm Beach Photographic Centre's 25th Annual MEMBERS' SHOW will display 99 stunning images from 38 members, including:

+ Six from West Palm Beach (Brian Austin, Beverley Caparella, Susan Klein, Judith A. Mugrace, Ted Tribolati, and Mary Jane Zapp);

+ Six from Wellington (Laura Darzentas, Alan Fabricant, Giada Robinson, Sherry M. Stephens, Laura Tracey, and Nancy Youtsey);

+ Three from Palm Beach Gardens (Christine Brunner, Louis Mark, and Marilyn Samwick);

+ Two from Delray Beach (Robert Kalmanson and Ann Purcell Tiernan);

+ Two from Boca Raton (Brian Bibbee and McKenzie Williams);

+ And one each from Boynton Beach (Peter Collins), Lake Worth (Robert Wiley), Palm Beach (Anita Seltzer), Palm Springs (Linh M. Trinh), Royal Palm Beach (Anita Warnet), and Stuart (Louis Foubare), as well as from Glendale, CA, Winnetka, IL and Toronto, Canada.

The Juror for the 25th Annual MEMBERS' SHOW is Scott Mc Kiernan, a photojournalist who became a media industry pioneer and leader. Leadership of ZUMA Press, as well as decades of wide-ranging experience in photography, has proven to be instrumental in establishing the world's largest independent editorial photo agency. In 1993, he launched the net's first online downloadable database for editorial pictures. A quarter-century later, ZUMA is the agent to the world's most respected photographers (3,000+), newspapers (300+), photo agencies (90+) and national wire services (30+) and over 50+ million images online moving 30K important images daily to every country in the world. 2016 Mc Kiernan won NPPA's prestigious Jim Gordon Editor of the Year Award, for DOUBLEtruck Magazine and zReportage.com. Most recently, Mc Kiernan awarded a Society of Professional Journalists Picture Editor award and was a Communication Arts 2019 winner for his stellar photography of the 2018 Winter Olympics. He is a proud member of the Board of the Palm Beach Photographic Centre.

A Best of Show cash prize of $950 will be awarded, as will two Merit Awards for free tuition for a FOTOfusion Passport or a Master Workshop.

The Photo Centre is located at the downtown City Center municipal complex at 415 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. Hours are 10 am to 5 pm. Monday through Saturday. For more information, please call 561.253.2600 or visit www.workshop.org or www.fotofusion.org.

The Palm Beach Photographic Centre is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching life through the photographic arts. All donations are greatly appreciated at www.workshop.org/contrib.