PAMM Hosts Teacher Appreciation Week Panel with P.S. 305

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) is partnering with the Miami-based non-profit P.S. 305 to host an educator panel on Wednesday, May 6 at 7pm in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week to honor our educators. A Whole New World: Educators in the Digital Learning Landscape, moderated by speaker and author Octavia Yearwood and PAMM teaching artist Darwin Rodriguez, will highlight the outstanding work teachers are doing across the Miami-Dade school district, while giving them the opportunity to discuss their new role and responsibilities, share advice, and build community in the new distance learning environment.



Panelists include Roxana Fleneury, kindergarten teacher at Gulfstream Elementary; Megan Michelle Gabelman, third grade reading educator at Santa Clara Elementary; Tiffany Brave, ninth grade Algebra 1 teacher at North Miami Senior High; and Dwanita Fields, educator at Miami Jackson Senior High. The panel will be broadcast remotely via Facebook Live on PAMM's Facebook and YouTube.



PAMM's programming is the largest provider of art education outside of Miami-Dade County Public Schools system. In this time of social distancing, PAMM has continued its mission to support students and teachers with engaging educational resources, including virtual classroom visits, art-making videos, and museum tours through PAMM's Digital Museum.

DETAILS



WHAT:

A Whole New World: Educators in the Digital Learning Landscape

Teacher Appreciation Week Panel

Moderated by Octavia Yearwood and Darwin Rodriguez



WHEN:

Wednesday, May 6

7pm



WHERE:

Broadcast Live on PAMM's Facebook and YouTube







