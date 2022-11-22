New Canon Chamber Collective Opens Inaugural Season With AMERICAN SOUL

New Canon Chamber Collective. a multicultural collective of South Florida's most outstanding musicians, opens its inaugural season with American Soul in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, December 3 at 7 p.m.

Conducted by Maestro Marlon Daniel, the concert presents three distinct voices in American classical music with a program of William Grant Still's "Symphony No 5," Florence Price's "The Oak" and Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess Concert Suite."

The concert features internationally acclaimed opera vocalists Angela Brown, soprano, and Stephen Salters, baritone. They are joined by the New Canon Chamber Orchestra and New Canon Vocal Ensemble.

An affiliate of UpBeat Miami, New Canon Chamber Collective Inc. is a non-profit, South Florida-based chamber ensemble committed to social justice by creating an artistic platform that truly prioritizes building community through the classical music arts and genuinely reflects the rich cultural landscape of South Florida.

The concert is presented as part of the Broward Center's Arts Access Program, which assists community-based South Florida organizations in presenting arts and cultural performances at the Broward Center. The program provides technical assistance and marketing support to local community groups enabling them to develop and build their audiences.

The concert is also presented as part of the Broward Center's Arts for Action: Black Voices initiatives this season which are presented by Baptist Health and JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

Tickets are $45 and $55. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and Parker Playhouse. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.