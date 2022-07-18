National Society Of Arts & Letters Florida Names Dr. Velazquez As New President

The National Society of Arts and Letters of Florida has announced that Dr. N'Quavah R. Velazquez will serve as the new president of the nonprofit, which provides emerging artists, in multiple disciplines, with scholarships and competitions. Judi Asselta, who served two terms as president, will now assume the role of treasurer, and will serve the National Board as a vice president.

The Boca Raton-based nonprofit has been supporting young local artists for over 40 years and is a chapter of the national organization, which was formed in 1943. To learn more visit www.nsalflorida.org.

"During my three years on the NSAL Board, I was so impressed by the tremendous talent we have mentored," said Dr. Velazquez. "It's truly inspiring to watch the progress of our NSAL alumni as they become recognized on local, national, and global stages. I am honored to accept the role of president, and I look forward to utilizing my influence to help even more young artists achieve their dreams."

Dr. Velazquez is the founder and CEO of Achievement Heights Academy located in Boca Raton, an international hybrid K-12 STEAM program and full-service educational management organization. Dr. Velazquez obtained her doctoral and master's degrees from Lynn University, Donald E. and Helen R. Ross College of Education in Boca Raton, Florida and has completed workshops at Harvard, Stanford-School of Medicine, Florida International University College of Law and the University of Birmingham, Leeds, and London She is also a published author in peer reviewed journals, as well as presenter at national conventions on topics ranging from effective secondary character education to medical decision making in neonatology.

An avid community leader, Dr. Velazquez is a member of the Rotary Club of Boca Raton Sunrise Nonprofit Grant Committee and has successfully served on the steering committee for fundraisers such as the Brain Bowl Luncheon for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Dementia Diseases; Faulk Center for Counseling Awards Gala; Rotary Club of Boca Raton Sunrise Annual Golf Tournament; and Rotary Club of Boca Raton Sunrise Teacher-of-the-Year Annual Awards Dinner. She has been recognized for her dedication to service with a number of honors including her recent nomination for the Woman Volunteer of the Year Award for the Junior League of Boca Raton. She was also awarded Rotarian of the Year 2016, Rotary Club of Boca Raton Sunrise and received Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow 2016.

As president of NSAL of Florida, she will be working with board members to secure donations, manage competitions, and host the organization's signature event, The Star Maker Awards, which is scheduled for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at The Addison in Boca Raton.

NSAL aims to discover talented young people at the beginning of their careers and provides scholarships and competitions in art, dance, drama, literature, music and musical theatre, and works to advance their careers and creative opportunities. Excelling at the chapter level allows competitors to progress to national competitions and many stars have been discovered. Among these are Shirley MacLaine, actress/dancer/writer; Jessye Norman, opera singer; Megan Hilty, Broadway and television star; Awadagin Pratt, pianist; and Amanda McKerrow, prima ballerina, and opera star Nadine Sierra who was discovered through the Florida Chapter.

For more information about NSAL scholarships, competitions and how to become a supporter, please visit www.NSALFlorida.org.