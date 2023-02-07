Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NORTH BEACH SOCIAL Featuring PALO And Wolfsonian FIU's TURN THE BEAT AROUND Exhibit Kick Off February 16

Presented by Rhythm Foundation and the Wolfsonian FIU at the Miami Beach Bandshell.

Feb. 07, 2023  

The Rhythm Foundation and the Wolfsonian FIU Museum present Cuban funk band PALO! as the performers for this month's North Beach Social at the Miami Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach). North Beach Social is a free monthly concert presented at the Miami Beach Bandshell as part of the City of Miami Beach's Third Thursday Culture Crawl. The show begins at 8:00 PM; Doors at 6:30 PM. Attendance is free with RSVP here.

This month's social celebrates the Wolfsonian FIU Museum's 'Turn The Beat Around' exhibition with an evening of classic Cuban music and visuals. The Wolfsonian's exhibit, which explores cultural exchange and collaboration between Cuba and the U.S. from the 1930s to 1960s, runs through April 30th. The concert, presented free to the public and via live-stream, features PALO!, one of South Florida's most popular Cuban bands, playing a set of their signature funky, jazzy salsa.

PALO! 's performances highlight the group's extraordinary musicians, including vocals by charismatic Cuban singers Miriam Martinez, Julio Cesar Rodriguez Delet, and Dannah Santiago, who also plays flute. The scorching percussion of Dayron Gallardo (congas) and Otto Santana (timbales) punctuate the shows with Cuban fire. Latin Jazz saxophonist Aldo Salvent electrifies every song. Bandleader and founder Steve Roitstein fuses these elements with a foundation of edgy, unforgettable rhythms.

The Wolfsonian's programming partners include Miami Soundscapes and The Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab.

About the Rhythm Foundation

We create shared cultural experiences that build and strengthen the diverse communities of South Florida through the presentation of live music. We believe:

● International cultural exchange injects empathy and positivity into the global conversation;

● Cultural activity develops community and builds neighborhoods;

● Miami is a global city, and our artists and audiences are world-class.

About The Wolfsonian - FIU

The Wolfsonian-FIU is a museum that explores the inventive and provocative character of the modern world. Through objects and design, we reveal how the past influences the present and shapes the future.

The Wolfsonian-FIU uses objects to illustrate the persuasive power of art and design, to explore what it means to be modern, and to tell the story of social, political, and technological changes that have transformed our world. It encourages people to see the world in new ways and to learn from the past as they shape the present and influence the future.




Urban Bush Women Explore The Spirits Of The Historic Hampton House In Site-Specific Perfor Photo
Urban Bush Women Explore The Spirits Of The Historic Hampton House In Site-Specific Performance HAINT BLU
Live Arts Miami presents the world premiere of Urban Bush Women's (UBW) latest dance-theater work, Haint Blu in Miami , featuring an immersive audience experience at the Historic Hampton House, March 9 - 12. Audiences will also enjoy curated local food and beverage vendors plus an opportunity to tour the restored hotel and museum.
Photos: Rob Russell Launches Open Mic Series at Cafe Centro Photo
Photos: Rob Russell Launches Open Mic Series at Cafe Centro
There have been many successful launches in Florida but the  musical lift off last night at Cafe Centro (which is Palm Beach's ground zero for live entertainment) had many stars.   Rob Russell’s Open Mic Series made it’s debut and his line-up of singers ignited an evening of diverse singing styles. 
MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS Comes to The Boca Black Box Cen Photo
MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS Comes to The Boca Black Box Center For The Arts Next Month
Brad Zimmerman's newest show, My Son the Waiter:  A Jewish Tragedy & Still Not Famous will make its South Florida debut March 22nd and 23rd at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts. 
Miami Premiere Of TEBAS LAND Comes to the Miami-Dade County Auditorium in March Photo
Miami Premiere Of TEBAS LAND Comes to the Miami-Dade County Auditorium in March
Internationally renowned Uruguayan playwright Sergio Blanco's recent work, Tebas Land will have its Miami premiere when South Florida's own Arca Images brings its production to the Miami-Dace County Auditorium (MDCA) from March 16 through 19.

