Museum Of Discovery And Science Gala Honors JM Family Enterprises And Supports Mods' Free Access Programs

]Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) welcomed hundreds of supporters to “A Gala Celebrating a Legacy of Discovery” on Saturday, October 21. This year's event honored MODS' partner JM Family Enterprises with the 2023 Community Leadership Award and raised funds for the Museum's access programs, which help bring essential STEM learning to children across the community.

For 45 years, MODS has served the educational and cultural needs of South Florida residents by connecting people to inspiring science. It is with the generous support of the philanthropic powerhouse JM Family Enterprises, which has supported the Museum in key moments of its development, that MODS is able to thrive as a community keystone and perpetuate a tradition of playful learning and exploration.

“It was an absolute pleasure to honor JM Family Enterprises for their commitment to the Museum and to our community for more than three decades,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “We are also profoundly grateful for the generosity of Gala attendees whose support fuels MODS access programs, bringing STEM programs to thousands of children and families across South Florida.”

Business and civic leaders of South Florida came together to support the Museum's access programs. Such programs include the Museum's STEMobiles, which are traveling makerspaces that deliver science experiences to the lowest-income zip codes, and Sensory-Friendly Sundays, which invite children on the autism spectrum to enjoy the Museum before business hours with sensory-sensitive accommodations.

The Gala also honored MODS' longtime partner JM Family Enterprises with the 2023 Community Leadership Award. “For over half a century, this remarkable company has not only thrived in the world of business but has also demonstrated unparalleled dedication to making the world a better place,” shared Rick Burgess, Esq., chairman of MODS' board of trustees. “Their steadfast commitment to community service has not only brightened lives but has also ignited a ripple effect of positive change that extends far beyond their reach.”

“This partnership is definitely an impactful one,” said Josh Bass, VP of innovation for JM Family Enterprises and MODS board member, “and it's because MODS and the entire team are truly dedicated to creating an environment where everybody can learn, grow and prosper through STEM education, programs, events and more.”

Gala sponsors included JM Family Enterprises; National Jets; Visit Lauderdale; Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits; Total Wine & More; The Harry T. Mangurian Jr. Foundation; Doubletime Digital; M. Austin & Christine Forman; R-Squared Charitable Funds; CTS Engines; Ronald L Book PA; Brown & Brown Insurance; Mat & Sara Jeanne Gulley; Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital; Lochrie & Chakas PA; Setnor Byer Insurance and Risk; Centuric; Gunster; Stiles Corporation; Wells Fargo; Grant Thornton; Greenberg Traurig PA; M&T Bank; Northern Trust and Publix Super Market Charities.

About the Museum of Discovery and Science:

Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. MODS connects people to inspiring science, providing STEM education and cultural experiences for 450,000+ visitors annually in the 150,000 sq. ft. facility. MODS is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that has been accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) for three decades (only 3% of science museums are accredited for excellence and leadership in the field). In the past year, MODS has added to that distinction by being named Broward's Hub for Resilience Education by the Board of the Community Foundation of Broward, selected by the LEGO Foundation as one of only 15 museums nationwide to join the Playful Learning Museum Network and awarded the prestigious 2023 IMLS National Medal for Museum Service.

The Museum celebrates diversity and welcomes visitors from all walks of life. The Museum hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit Click Here or call 954.467.MODS (6637).