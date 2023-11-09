Museum Of Discovery And Science Gala Honors JM Family Enterprises And Supports Mods' Free Access Programs

For 45 years, MODS has served the educational and cultural needs of South Florida residents by connecting people to inspiring science.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Pompano Beach Public Art Mural Extends to Pinnacle of the Pier Parking Garage Photo 4 Pompano Beach Public Art Mural Extends to Pinnacle of the Pier Parking Garage

Museum Of Discovery And Science Gala Honors JM Family Enterprises And Supports Mods' Free Access Programs

Museum Of Discovery And Science Gala Honors JM Family Enterprises And Supports Mods' Free Access Programs

]Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) welcomed hundreds of supporters to “A Gala Celebrating a Legacy of Discovery” on Saturday, October 21. This year's event honored MODS' partner JM Family Enterprises with the 2023 Community Leadership Award and raised funds for the Museum's access programs, which help bring essential STEM learning to children across the community.

For 45 years, MODS has served the educational and cultural needs of South Florida residents by connecting people to inspiring science. It is with the generous support of the philanthropic powerhouse JM Family Enterprises, which has supported the Museum in key moments of its development, that MODS is able to thrive as a community keystone and perpetuate a tradition of playful learning and exploration.

“It was an absolute pleasure to honor JM Family Enterprises for their commitment to the Museum and to our community for more than three decades,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “We are also profoundly grateful for the generosity of Gala attendees whose support fuels MODS access programs, bringing STEM programs to thousands of children and families across South Florida.”

Business and civic leaders of South Florida came together to support the Museum's access programs. Such programs include the Museum's STEMobiles, which are traveling makerspaces that deliver science experiences to the lowest-income zip codes, and Sensory-Friendly Sundays, which invite children on the autism spectrum to enjoy the Museum before business hours with sensory-sensitive accommodations.

The Gala also honored MODS' longtime partner JM Family Enterprises with the 2023 Community Leadership Award. “For over half a century, this remarkable company has not only thrived in the world of business but has also demonstrated unparalleled dedication to making the world a better place,” shared Rick Burgess, Esq., chairman of MODS' board of trustees. “Their steadfast commitment to community service has not only brightened lives but has also ignited a ripple effect of positive change that extends far beyond their reach.”

“This partnership is definitely an impactful one,” said Josh Bass, VP of innovation for JM Family Enterprises and MODS board member, “and it's because MODS and the entire team are truly dedicated to creating an environment where everybody can learn, grow and prosper through STEM education, programs, events and more.”

Gala sponsors included JM Family Enterprises; National Jets; Visit Lauderdale; Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits; Total Wine & More; The Harry T. Mangurian Jr. Foundation; Doubletime Digital; M. Austin & Christine Forman; R-Squared Charitable Funds; CTS Engines; Ronald L Book PA; Brown & Brown Insurance; Mat & Sara Jeanne Gulley; Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital; Lochrie & Chakas PA; Setnor Byer Insurance and Risk; Centuric; Gunster; Stiles Corporation; Wells Fargo; Grant Thornton; Greenberg Traurig PA; M&T Bank; Northern Trust and Publix Super Market Charities.

About the Museum of Discovery and Science:
Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. MODS connects people to inspiring science, providing STEM education and cultural experiences for 450,000+ visitors annually in the 150,000 sq. ft. facility. MODS is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that has been accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) for three decades (only 3% of science museums are accredited for excellence and leadership in the field). In the past year, MODS has added to that distinction by being named Broward's Hub for Resilience Education by the Board of the Community Foundation of Broward, selected by the LEGO Foundation as one of only 15 museums nationwide to join the Playful Learning Museum Network and awarded the prestigious 2023 IMLS National Medal for Museum Service.

The Museum celebrates diversity and welcomes visitors from all walks of life. The Museum hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit Click Here or call 954.467.MODS (6637).




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Palm Beach Photographic Centre Will Host BEATITUDE: The Beat Festival Photo
Palm Beach Photographic Centre Will Host BEATITUDE: The Beat Festival

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), has announced a special fun and informative three-day festival augmenting the nonprofit organization's current major exhibition: BEATITUDE: The Beat Attitude – Photographs by Joey Tranchina.

2
24 Marie Fine Art Gallery to Open With UNVEILED PERSPECTIVES: THE JOURNEY TO AWAKENING Exh Photo
24 Marie Fine Art Gallery to Open With UNVEILED PERSPECTIVES: THE JOURNEY TO AWAKENING Exhibition

Discover the transformative power of art at 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery's grand opening exhibition, 'Unveiled Perspectives: The Journey to Awakening.' Celebrate black culture, challenge conventional thinking, and explore the personal growth of artists. Opening on December 1, 2023 in Flagler Village.

3
South Floridas ArtServe Welcomes New Board For 2023-2024 Photo
South Florida's ArtServe Welcomes New Board For 2023-2024

ArtServe Welcomes New Board for 2023-2024, Continuing to Champion Arts Conversation. Molly Wilson takes over as president, leading the organization's mission of promoting artistic development and community connections.

4
Pompano Beach Arts to Present TIMELESS TIDINGS: A HOLIDAY CONCERT Featuring Ebony Carlson Photo
Pompano Beach Arts to Present TIMELESS TIDINGS: A HOLIDAY CONCERT Featuring Ebony Carlson

Join award-winning artist Ebony Carlson and friends for a festive holiday concert featuring a sparkling selection of holiday songs. Experience the magic of the season with soulful interpretations and nostalgic memories.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE Video
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Video
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY! Video
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY!
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
Hoo Hah! in Miami Metro Hoo Hah!
Main Street Playhouse (11/03-11/12)Tracker
The Lion King Jr. in Miami Metro The Lion King Jr.
Manatee High School Theater (11/11-11/12)Tracker
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Miami Metro SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (3/26-3/31)
Cabaret in Miami Metro Cabaret
Titusville Playhouse (4/19-5/12)
Trying in Miami Metro Trying
Palm Beach Dramaworks (5/24-6/09)
Stuart Little in Miami Metro Stuart Little
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (10/14-11/11)
HCC Fall Dance Concert in Miami Metro HCC Fall Dance Concert
HCC Mainstage Theatre (11/16-11/18)
Beyond Sonorism: Miami Art Week/Art Basel Exhibition in Miami Metro Beyond Sonorism: Miami Art Week/Art Basel Exhibition
Etra Fine Art (12/03-12/03)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Miami Metro The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Tennessee Williams Theatre (12/07-12/07)
A Chorus Line in Miami Metro A Chorus Line
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (1/11-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You