The Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora Will Host Watch Party at Ampersand Studios

The Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora will host an exclusive in-person online watch party at Ampersand Studios (31 NE 17th St, Miami, FL) on June 4, from 6 pm-7 pm. Join Miami MoCAAD for an engaging art conversation that is being hosted live at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia with highly acclaimed visual artist, Miami-native, Mark Thomas Gibson, and moderated by James Claiborne, Deputy Director of Community Engagement at the Barnes Foundation. Attendees can RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/artist-conversation-mark-thomas-gibson-miami-watch-party-tickets-890967647217?aff=oddtdtcreator. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

Co-hosted by the Barnes Foundation and Miami MoCAAD, the event guarantees a probing dialogue between Miami-native artist Mark Thomas Gibson and James Claiborne. Gibson, a graduate of New World School of the Arts High School in Miami is known for his versatile expression across various mediums including painting, drawing, sculpture, and prints, which offers incisive and visually compelling commentary on American culture.Based in Philadelphia, Gibson's work resonates with wit and insight, challenging viewers to contemplate contemporary societal norms. The Watch Party offers a unique opportunity to learn about Mark Thomas Gibson's creative process. Gibson will also share insights from his participation in Miami MoCAAD's This Life: Black Life in the Time of Now, an augmented and virtual reality art exhibition exploring contemporary Black life. This Watch Party presents an opportunity to be inspired by an amazing artistic journey that started in Miami.

"Join us on June 4 as we connect Miami and Philadelphia in an illuminating art dialogue! Mark Thomas Gibson's insightful commentary on his art and contemporary culture promises to probe, provoke, and pierce assumptions. Tune in virtually or attend in-person and be part of the conversation shaping the future of art." - Marilyn Holifield, Board Chair of Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD).

Mark Gibson Thomas says, "I have to bring history as I know it into the conversation of the image I am working through. I believe history painting is a system of symbols that restate, escalate, or de-escalate narratives. I have to be a student of history to some degree to allow that into the conversation."

About Mark Thomas Gibson:

Mark Thomas Gibson is a visual artist renowned for his exploration of contemporary culture and his satirical lens on a dystopian America. He holds a BFA from the Cooper Union (2002) and an MFA from Yale School of Art (2013). Gibson's recent solo exhibitions at Sikkema Jenkins & Co. (2023) and the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (2023) have received widespread acclaim, solidifying his position as a leading figure in the art world.

Additionally, he is the author of notable books, including "Some Monsters Loom Large" (2016) and "Early Retirement" (2017). Currently, Gibson serves as an assistant professor of painting at Temple University's Tyler School of Art and Architecture.

About James Claiborne: James Claiborne, Deputy Director for Community Engagement at the Barnes, is an accomplished curator and educator dedicated to fostering connections within the arts community. He has played a pivotal role in developing and leading various public programs, family initiatives, and community engagement activities. Notably, Claiborne co-curated the Barnes exhibition "William Edmondson: A Monumental Vision" in 2023 and oversaw the installation "Returning to Before" by artist Brendan Fernandes in response to Edmondson's work.

About Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora:

Miami MoCAAD, the country's first virtual reality art museum, is at the forefront of initiatives to merge technology and art. Miami MoCAAD is dedicated to discovering, commissioning, collecting, and preserving the works of leading and emerging artists from the Global African Diaspora and Africa. As a tech-forward virtual art museum, Miami MoCAAD integrates technology, including augmented and virtual reality, into its exhibitions, programs, and practices to enhance visitor experiences and engage diverse audiences worldwide. Rooted in the local Miami context yet globally minded, Miami MoCAAD bridges diverse voices and art venues across Africa, the Americas, the Caribbean, and Europe. For more information about Miami MoCAAD, a tax-exempt organization, and its initiatives, please visit http://miamimocaad.org.

About the Barnes Foundation:

The Barnes Foundation, a nonprofit institution, showcases a diverse art collection spanning cultures and time periods. Founded in 1922 by Dr. Albert C. Barnes, it promotes education, appreciation of fine arts, and horticulture. Dr. Barnes, known for his civil rights advocacy, established scholarships for marginalized groups. The collection boasts impressionist, post-impressionist, modern paintings, and African, Asian, and Native American art. Located in Philadelphia, the foundation fosters diversity, inclusion, and social justice through innovative programming and educational initiatives.

