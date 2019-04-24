Michael Phelps Will Speak At Inaugural Best Of Palm Beach County Preps

The most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, will be the special guest at the inaugural Best of Palm Beach County Preps awards dinner May 24, 2019 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Phelps will participate in a Q&A session during the awards dinner and take photos with student athlete award winners.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on www.palmbeachpost.com/pbcpreps. Student athletes selected to one of the Palm Beach County Preps all-star teams will receive a letter in the mail with instructions on how to claim their free ticket to the banquet. The banquet is hosted by The Palm Beach Post and sponsored by Florida Crystals, Keiser University Seahawks, and Brightline soon to be Virgin Trains USA.

"Mark your calendars now! This will be a once-in-a-lifetime evening that our high school athletes, families and coaches will never forget," Palm Beach Post Publisher Tim Burke said.

As a child, Michael Phelps suffered from attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and was encouraged to take up swimming at the age of 7 as an outlet to control his energy. In 2016, at the age of 31, Phelps retired with a total of 23 Olympic gold medals, three silvers and two bronzes. Phelps currently holds the world record for the most Olympic medals won by any Olympian athlete.

The latest sponsor to join this celebration of high school athletics is Brightline soon to be Virgin Trains USA.

"South Florida isn't just where we're headquartered; it's home," said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline soon to be Virgin Trains USA. "As good neighbors, we feel great responsibility and pride in supporting the next generation of leaders. These student athletes have demonstrated great passion, perseverance and true grit, and we are delighted to be a part of the Best of Preps program."

Keiser University and Florida Crystals officials also are looking forward to hearing Phelps.

"We are very excited to co-sponsor this community event that serves to showcase the exceptional high school talent in Palm Beach County. We are also proud to welcome Michael Phelps as the keynote speaker as he serves to provide all of us a reminder of that which is possible when you put your mind to it," said Dr. Gary Vonk, president of Keiser University's flagship campus. "High school students throughout the community will have something to cherish from this countywide recognition."

Gaston Cantens, vice president of Florida Crystals, said, "It's an amazing opportunity for our local student-athletes to get to hear from a legend like Michael Phelps. They will be inspired by the story of an individual who dedicated himself to his sport and not only made his dreams come true but also carved out a place for himself in history."





