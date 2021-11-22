Miami MoCAAD to Kick Of Miami Art Week And Art Basel

Miami MoCAAD's spirited, creative conversation, which kicks off Miami Art Week, will explore drivers of Afro-Latinx arts and culture that have often been in the shadows or the margins. This community dialogue celebrates Afro-Latino diasporic culture and contributions to the arts landscape and uncovers hidden histories of the Americas that influenced identities and creative expression. Miami MoCAAD's Kickoff to Art Miami Week: Arte, Historia, Cultura / Art, History, Culture #Creative Conversation Celebrating Afro-Latinx Heritage will take place virtually on November 28, 2021, from 4 pm-5:30 pm.

Registration is free HERE!

The presence of Afro-Latinx art and art-making practices rarely takes center stage in mainstream art exhibits. Miami MoCAAD #creativecomversation focuses on the rich, diverse culture encompassed in Latinx heritage and culture.

"This is a great program series that MoCAAD has developed. I am happy to be a part of it. I think it is important to affirm the prismatic nature of blackness, the individuality of artists and their practices; and what better way to do that than to connect with artists in conversations that focus on the work their work does in the world," states Erica Moiah James, Ph.D-Assistant -Professor-Department of Art and Art History -University of Miami.

Distinguished panel includes:

Kandy Lopez, MFA-Artist, Educator

Patricia Encarnación, MFA-Artist

Orlando Addison, Afro-Latinx author and advocate

Moderated by: Erica Moiah James, Ph.D. -Curator, Art Historian, Educator

Closing: Marilyn Holifield-Partner Holland +Knight and co-founder Miami MoCAAD

Visit: miamimocaad.org.