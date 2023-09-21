Miami Carnival Unveils Spectacular Lineup for 2023, Promising an Unforgettable Celebration of Caribbean Culture and Vibrant Traditions

The Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, with its unwavering dedication and a deeply-rooted passion for Carnival, is gearing up to orchestrate one of the most significant cultural events of the year.

Entering its 39th year of celebrating the best of Caribbean culture and heritage, as well as one of North America's largest cultural tourism events, the anticipated parade of and mega soca concert happens on Sunday, October 8, at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds (10901 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33165) from 11 am-11 pm. This event continues to enhance the cultural diversity that is treasured in Miami.

Hosted by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau and powered by Utopia Carnival Cruise & Festival,Miami Carnival is also possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor, and the Board of County Commissioners." Miami Carnival provides an opportunity to immerse oneself in the music, dance, and flavors that make the Caribbean a source of endless fascination and joy. Tickets can be purchased at https://miamicarnival.org.

This year's Miami Carnival will have the most vibrant cultural presentations the South Florida area has ever witnessed. Our Jr. Carnival starts with over ten Jr. masquerade bands showcasing their pageantry on September 30. Miami Carnival is not just an event; it's an experience that brings together people from different backgrounds to celebrate unity, diversity, and the rich cultural tapestry of the Caribbean. Visitors from within the US, Caribbean, Africa and Europe are expected to come to town for this year's Miami Carnival.

With over twenty masquerade bands and eight steel bands competing for bragging rights, patrons will also enjoy the infectious musical sounds of soca at our mega concert. We are proud of our thoughtfully curated celebration of the Caribbean through pageantry, music, food, arts and crafts, and cultural experiences that families of all ages can enjoy. Whether you have Caribbean roots or want to experience the beauty of our culture, Miami Carnival welcomes all to join in the festivities," states Joan Justin -Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee Chair.

"The Miami Carnival is one of our destination's most celebrated festivals, representing the vibrancy and culture of the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, and more. We hope that both our residents and visitors will attend this multicultural event, which celebrates 39 years of showcasing food, music, dance, and more," states Connie W. Kinnard -Senior Vice President, Multicultural Tourism & Development Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The weekend also includes the official Miami Carnival J'ouvert on Saturday, October 7, from 7 am-3 pm. The Miami Carnival Panorama competition on October 8 is a staple event that has become a musical phenomenon that compliments the rich cultural diversity of the arts and culture landscape in South Florida.

The weekend culminates on Sunday, October 8, at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds with the Miami Carnival Parade of Bands and Concert. This refined presentation of the traditional West Indian Carnival spectacle with an explosion of colorful, vibrantly clad parade revelers parading to the sounds of soca music is what Miami Carnival is known for.

Attendees are also treated to abundant Caribbean and international cuisine, beverages, and arts and crafts, enhancing Caribbean culture and pride celebrations. Miami Carnival has become a cornerstone of the Caribbean community, attracting participants and spectators worldwide. Carib Beer is the Official Beer of the Miami Carnival

The Miami Carnival, an annual celebration of Caribbean culture, brings together people of all backgrounds to revel in the region's vibrant traditions, music, and cuisine. This year's event is poised to be the biggest and most electrifying yet, with an array of activities and entertainment that will captivate attendees of all ages.

The Miami Carnival Jr. Carnival is poised to inspire generations to continue the vibrant tradition of Carnival.

Attendees are also treated to Caribbean arts and crafts and delectable food, featuring a dazzling array of colorful costumes, captivating bands, and a stellar lineup of soca heavyweights.

Miami Carnival Jr. Carnival

Saturday, September 30

Location: Central Broward Park

Time: 4 pm-11 pm

Miami Carnival Official J'Ouvert

Saturday, October 7

Immerse yourself in paint, powder, water, and plenty of fun and Bacchanal.

Location: Central Broward Park

Time: 7 am-3 pm

Free Park N Ride:5am-4 pm

-Lincoln Square Building Parking Lot-18441 NW 2nd Ave

Miami Gardens, Fl 33169

-Diamond Lot (3831 NW 13th Street, Lauderhill, Fl 33311-

-West Ken Lark Park(Free Parking)

1321 NW 33rd Ave,

Lauderhill, FL 33311

-St. George Park(Free Parking)-3501 NW 8th St-Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Swap Shop-3291 W Sunrise Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Miami Carnival Parade of Bands and Concert

Sunday, October 8

Location: Miami Dade County Fairgrounds

Time: 11 am -11 pm

Parking N Ride

Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

3800 Northwest 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311

Tropical Park-7900 SW 40th St,

Miami, FL 33155

Lincoln Square Building

1844w NW 2nd Ave

Miami Gardens, FL 33169

This refined presentation of the traditional West Indian Carnival spectacle is set to celebrate pageantry through a kaleidoscope of vibrant costumes, infectious soca, and calypso music.

Leading the parade - Ethnic Essentials Panamanian Cultural Group, Ms. Miami Broward Carnival Queen, and the Caribbean Cultural Princess.

Mas Bands in Competition

Limers International Mas, Freaks Mas, Party Room Squad / Enchanted Mirage Mas / Collective Mas, Break Awae Kru/ Hysteria, Pleasures Mas, D'Junction, Euphoria Mas, Natural Disaster, Dingolay, Gen-X, Ramajay, Mascots International LLC, Savage Mas, K-Paya, Revel Nation, Big and Strong /One Island, Bajan Fuh Evah, Wassi Ones.

Soca Music Extravaganza: Get ready to dance to the infectious beats of soca music with live performances by some of the biggest names in the industry.

Music heavyweights include: Bunji Garlin, Fay-Ann Lyons, Olatunji, Pumpa, YouniT, Skinny Fabulous, Ricardo Drue, Claudette Peters, Asa Bantan, Teddyson John, Iwer George and Julien Believe, Shemmy J, (UNIT, Ezra, Trini Jacobs, Alexis Salgado, Roger George.)

Culinary Delights: Caribbean cuisine is renowned for its flavors and diversity. At Miami Carnival, you can savor mouthwatering dishes from various Caribbean islands, including jerk chicken, roti, doubles, and more. It's a culinary journey that will tantalize your taste buds.

Arts and Crafts: Explore the rich artistic traditions of the Caribbean through a curated selection of arts and crafts vendors. From handmade jewelry to intricate textiles, you'll find unique pieces that capture the essence of the islands.