Melody Of Rhythm Comes to Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Next Week

Musical trio Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, and Edgar Meyer, with special guest Rakesh Chaurasia, will play together in a remarkable musical performance with improvised elements at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m.

The audience will find themselves enraptured by "Melody of Rhythm's" performance, which showcases the unique playing style and technical skills of beloved banjoist Béla Fleck. Fleck's bluegrass banjoing will uniquely interweave with the varying compositions and masterful musicianship of his three fellow artists, as Melody of Rhythm combines banjo with tabla (Hussain), bass (Meyer), and flute (Chaurasia). These wildly different music styles will be capsulated in a singular concept, complete with an inspired finale.

The quartet's latest album, "As We Speak," is set for release on May 12 (Thirty Tigers). Their upcoming show at the Moss Center will not only showcase their new work, but it will also highlight their astounding instrumental prowess and vast sources of inspiration. In their new album, the band nimbly explores funky bass lines and Indian rhythms, including melodic ragas, an improvisational melodic framework used in Indian classical music.

Béla Fleck is a world-famous talent known for his acclaimed virtuosity on the banjo, which has earned him 15 Grammy Award wins and 36 nominations. Throughout his career, he has spread the banjo roots of bluegrass to the rest of the world, seamlessly blending this uniquely American style with disparate musical genres such as jazz, rock, and classical wherever his journey takes him. After returning home from touring in Africa, Béla Fleck united with Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer to form the innovative and authentic trio that recorded the Melody of Rhythm album in 2009.

Melody of Rhythm delivers an exceptionally unique world music experience and passionately crafted show drawing on rich, multicultural inspiration. The show is recommended for all ages, and tickets range from $46 to $80. VIP tickets for $85 include access to the pre-show VIP Reception, hosted by the Miami Association of Indian Americans for Culture and Arts, which offers light bites and a welcome drink in the Lab Theater.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by phone at 786-573-5300. Senior and Group (10+) discounts are available in person only.