Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Melody Of Rhythm Comes to Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Next Week

The performance is on Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m.

Apr. 21, 2023  
Melody Of Rhythm Comes to Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Next Week

Musical trio Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, and Edgar Meyer, with special guest Rakesh Chaurasia, will play together in a remarkable musical performance with improvised elements at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m.

The audience will find themselves enraptured by "Melody of Rhythm's" performance, which showcases the unique playing style and technical skills of beloved banjoist Béla Fleck. Fleck's bluegrass banjoing will uniquely interweave with the varying compositions and masterful musicianship of his three fellow artists, as Melody of Rhythm combines banjo with tabla (Hussain), bass (Meyer), and flute (Chaurasia). These wildly different music styles will be capsulated in a singular concept, complete with an inspired finale.

The quartet's latest album, "As We Speak," is set for release on May 12 (Thirty Tigers). Their upcoming show at the Moss Center will not only showcase their new work, but it will also highlight their astounding instrumental prowess and vast sources of inspiration. In their new album, the band nimbly explores funky bass lines and Indian rhythms, including melodic ragas, an improvisational melodic framework used in Indian classical music.

Béla Fleck is a world-famous talent known for his acclaimed virtuosity on the banjo, which has earned him 15 Grammy Award wins and 36 nominations. Throughout his career, he has spread the banjo roots of bluegrass to the rest of the world, seamlessly blending this uniquely American style with disparate musical genres such as jazz, rock, and classical wherever his journey takes him. After returning home from touring in Africa, Béla Fleck united with Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer to form the innovative and authentic trio that recorded the Melody of Rhythm album in 2009.

Melody of Rhythm delivers an exceptionally unique world music experience and passionately crafted show drawing on rich, multicultural inspiration. The show is recommended for all ages, and tickets range from $46 to $80. VIP tickets for $85 include access to the pre-show VIP Reception, hosted by the Miami Association of Indian Americans for Culture and Arts, which offers light bites and a welcome drink in the Lab Theater.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by phone at 786-573-5300. Senior and Group (10+) discounts are available in person only.




Kravis Kids Camps To Offer Arts Education Programs All Summer Long Photo
Kravis Kids Camps To Offer Arts Education Programs All Summer Long
The stage is set for a summer of excitement and inspiration, as the renowned Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts unveils its 2023 summer education programming schedule. From singing to dancing, acting to music, students aged 9 to 22 are in for an unforgettable experience. Youth throughout Palm Beach County and beyond are invited to unleash their inner creativity and shine like never before!
The Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Hosts DISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOLS STUDENT SH Photo
The Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Hosts DISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOLS STUDENT SHARE CELEBRATION, April 11
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts  hosts Disney Musicals in Schools Student Share Celebration on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
South Florida Symphony Orchestra Presents Summer Chamber Music Series This Summer Photo
South Florida Symphony Orchestra Presents Summer Chamber Music Series This Summer
South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) invites you to beat the heat by escaping into the enchanting, serene sounds of its Summer Chamber Music Series from May 18 through July 21 in Fort Lauderdale and Miami. This series will offer music lovers a chance to enjoy the classics in a more personal, intimate atmosphere.
THE BATMAN IN CONCERT Comes To Miamis James L. Knight Center, April 28 Photo
THE BATMAN IN CONCERT Comes To Miami's James L. Knight Center, April 28
DC In Concert, an all-new global touring film concert series presented by TCG Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, will debut in Miami on April 28,with Warner Bros. Pictures' 2022 box office hit, 'The Batman.'

More Hot Stories For You


Melody Of Rhythm Comes to Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Next WeekMelody Of Rhythm Comes to Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Next Week
April 21, 2023

Musical trio Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, and Edgar Meyer, with special guest Rakesh Chaurasia, will play together in a remarkable musical performance with improvised elements at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m.
Kravis Kids Camps To Offer Arts Education Programs All Summer LongKravis Kids Camps To Offer Arts Education Programs All Summer Long
April 20, 2023

The stage is set for a summer of excitement and inspiration, as the renowned Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts unveils its 2023 summer education programming schedule. From singing to dancing, acting to music, students aged 9 to 22 are in for an unforgettable experience. Youth throughout Palm Beach County and beyond are invited to unleash their inner creativity and shine like never before!
The Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Hosts DISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOLS STUDENT SHARE CELEBRATION, April 11The Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Hosts DISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOLS STUDENT SHARE CELEBRATION, April 11
April 20, 2023

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts  hosts Disney Musicals in Schools Student Share Celebration on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
South Florida Symphony Orchestra Presents Summer Chamber Music Series This SummerSouth Florida Symphony Orchestra Presents Summer Chamber Music Series This Summer
April 20, 2023

South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) invites you to beat the heat by escaping into the enchanting, serene sounds of its Summer Chamber Music Series from May 18 through July 21 in Fort Lauderdale and Miami. This series will offer music lovers a chance to enjoy the classics in a more personal, intimate atmosphere.
THE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE Made-in-Miami Musical Will Educate Kids About Environmental ConservationTHE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE Made-in-Miami Musical Will Educate Kids About Environmental Conservation
April 20, 2023

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County  is buzzing about the new addition to the Center's Learning through the Arts program – THE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE.
share