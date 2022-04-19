Maplewood Playhouse to Present Peter Fogel's 'TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST!

Maplewood Playhouse will present actor/comedian Peter Fogel's multi-media solo show, 'Til Death Do Us Part... You First, on Thursday, May 19th and Friday, May 20th at the Stage West Theatre in Lake Worth.

Eternal Bachelor Peter Fogel has significant commitment issues as the love of his life has just broken up with him on Valentine's Day. Sensing his own mortality, he is visited by a Special Guest who gets into Fogel's head and acts as his Conscience (Chazz Palminteri in a voice-over). Throughout the story, Palminteri mentors Fogel on how he can end all his romantic disasters and reconnect with the one woman who can change his life!

Directed by Academy Award nominee and three-time Emmy Award-winner Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale), Fogel employs his signature wit to bring to life such relatable characters as Russian Ex-Girlfriend Irina, Magician & Ex-Fiancé Jamie, High Maintenance Marla, his college roommate "Uncle" Harold, plus his Demented Father and Evil Step-Mom Eva. They all have one goal - to continue to stress him out about his unfilled love life! "The longest relationship I've had in my entire life is with Amazon's Alexa!" Fogel laments.

"The Stage West Theatre is really intimate which will give me and the audience a greater comedic connection," Fogel says. "And after being on a Post Pandemic tour around the U.S. it'll be fun to be back in South Florida, which is where I originally work shopped the show - and where my director, Chazz Palminteri discovered me."

Just as Robert DeNiro discovered Chazz Palminteri in his one-man show A Bronx Tale, director Palminteri discovered Peter's one-man show during a South Florida run. Excited about the play's potential - Palminteri immediately offered to direct it.

"Til Death is a show within a show," Fogel explains. "and I get to be directed by Chazz - plus act with him on stage.

"The show is updated and funnier than ever. After a successful run up in the Villages, audiences want to get back to laughing and enjoying live theater," he continues. "And the Maplewood Playhouse run might be the last time I do the show in South Florida before my Off-Broadway run in the fall."

"A funny show about marriage and relationships. Go see it!"

Ray Romano ("Everybody Loves Raymond")

Tickets for Peter Fogel's 'Til Death Do Us Part...You First are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.maplewoodplayhouse.org/ or by phone at 561-657-6400. Tickets are $40.

Performance Details:

'Til Death Do Us Part...You First!

By Peter Fogel

May 19 - 20, 2022

Directed by Chazz Palminteri

Performances:

Thursday at 7:30 pm

Friday at 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Tickets: $40

Direct link for tickets: www.maplewoodplayhouse.org/tildeathdouspart or

Call 561-657-6400

All performances will take place at

Maplewood Playhouse/Stage West Theater

4200 Congress Avenue

Lake Worth, FL 33461

www.maplewoodplayhouse.org