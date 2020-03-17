MYSTERY FEST KEY WEST Postponed

Shirrel Rhoades, co-founder of Mystery Fest Key West has released the following statement about its postponement:

Due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, we are hereby postponing Mystery Fest Key West until early next year. As much as we hate to do this, we believe that this is the safe and prudent thing to do, given public safety issues and travel restrictions.

For more than half a dozen years, Mystery Fest has hosted noted mystery writers, aspiring writers, devoted readers, and whodunit fans here on the island of Key West.

Our speakers have included such renown authors as Jeffery Deaver, Heather Graham, Lisa Black, Ace Atkins, W.E.B. Griffin, John Hemingway, Clifford Irvin, Nancy Cohen, Robert B. Tanenbaum, James O. Born, Carla Norton, Otto Penzler, Miki Browning, Jane and Carl Bock, John H. Cunningham, Diane A.S. Stuckart, Randy Rawls, Timothy, Hallinan, Libby Fischer Hellman, Carolina Garcia-Aguilera, Sandra Balzo, Don Bruns, Robert Coburn, Renee Kumor, Charles Todd, Anna Castle, Rick Ollerman, Bill Craig, and many, many more!

We are honored by their participation in the Southernmost Mystery Fest in the Continental United States.

And by your support of this non-profit literary event!

While we will miss seeing our friends and regular attendees -- as well as new friends -- we will spend this hiatus regrouping to bring you an even bigger and more exciting mystery conference in 2021.

Thank you for your patience. We will post notices about our progress, scheduling changes, and other new information on our website:

MysteryFestKeyWest.com

Please be safe! Keep reading ... and writing.

Now is the perfect time to curl up with a good mystery book.





