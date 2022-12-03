MOUSE KING Will Return to South Miami This Month

The scintillating MOUSE KING is set to make its ninth consecutive holiday run at The Mandelstam Theater. Conceived by Sesame Street and Jim Henson Company veteran Noel MacNeal, and the award-winning singer-songwriter and prolific composer of children's musical theater Jim Camacho, MOUSE KING is a spellbinding musical that reimagines the famed story of The Nutcracker as told by the nutcracker's adversaries - the mice.

James Wojtal, a master puppeteer who built the puppets for the MOUSE KING, will perform in the show. Wojtal has appeared on Saturday Night Live and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Also performing with Wojtal will be veteran puppeteer, Jonathan Carlucci, who has been a cast member of various Sesame Street productions. Both are based in New York City. Add a large ensemble of gifted child actors from the Miami to the show, and you have a scintillating production that promises to deliver an imaginative twist to a long-revered Christmas classic.

"Since Noel and I wrote the show 10 years ago, it's taken a life of its own and has become a Christmas tradition for kids and families in South Florida," says Camacho, who also wrote the musicals Fools' Paradise, which enjoyed a run off-Broadway, The Cavie Islanders and the Troll, and The Guru of Gir, among others.

Performances are December 9 at 7PM, December 10 at 1PM, December 11 at 7PM, and December 12 at 1PM, with two field trip shows on December 8 at 10AM and 1PM.

Tickets for MOUSE KING are available for purchase on MouseKingTickets.com and the soundtrack is available at MouseKingMusic.com.

ABOUT Jim Camacho

As co-founder (with his brother John) of the legendary Miami band The Goods, Camacho first attracted national attention through a series of albums that allowed the band to work with legendary producer Tom Dowd, sharing stages with the likes of Pearl Jam, The Smithereens, Cracker and Matthew Sweet, and reaping any number of accolades in the process.

Since then, Camacho's enjoyed a prolific solo career that's included a number of memorable albums and EPs. In addition, his music featured in films, documentaries and television soundtracks, and high-profile live performances that have taken him to any number of prestigious musical venues, including the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, New York's Radio City Music Hall and the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles. He's played the West Coast and the U.K. and has also had the distinction of touring with Alicia Keys, John Legend, Linda Perhacs, and Zascha Moktan.

Camacho has also made his mark in the theatrical world with well-received original productions as "Fools' Paradise", "Guru", "MOUSE KING", "The Cavie Islanders and the Troll", "Mickey Herman Saves the $#&@ World" and, most recently, "Digging For Bones" - all critically acclaimed musicals, many that found him, directing, and writing the book, music and lyrics.

Indeed, Camacho's prolific prowess extends to spotlighting other artists as well. His YouTube series "Adventures in Songwriting" initiated in 2019, finds him working with a series of special guests and then writing a song in tandem within the program's 30 minute timeframe. The songs were released as an EP that included collaborations between Camacho and such seminal South Florida talents as Fernando Perdomo, Charlie Pickett, Elsten Torres, Rob Elba, and the bands Ex-Norwegian and Deaf Poets. The Miami Herald's Howard Cohen described the special release show as "Good fun and a testament to the power of inspired songwriting."

Jim recently recorded the BADFINGER song, "Knocking Down Our Home," which will be included on the upcoming Y&T Records tribute album to Badfinger founder and lead vocalist, Pete Ham. Also, Jim is currently is gearing up for the ninth season of Mouse King, the holiday children's musical production he co-created with Sesame Street and Jim Henson Company notable, Noel MacNeal. This show once again is set to run in December at The Mandelsham Theater in South Miami. More information about both projects is forthcoming.