MOCA to Present Public Programming in Conjunction with 'My Name is Maryan' Exhibition

The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) is currently exhibiting "My Name is Maryan" - a monographic presentation of four decades of paintings, sculptures, drawings and film by the iconoclastic, ground-breaking Polish-born artist Maryan. Curated by Alison M. Gingeras, the retrospective is on view through March 20, 2022.

Drawing upon new scholarship and a trove of never-before-exhibited works, "My Name is Maryan" is the first retrospective to holistically examine all periods of Maryan's life and work. Throughout the museum, Maryan's extraordinary biography and prolific oeuvre represent a deeply moving monument to the perseverance of the human spirit and power of art to work through traumatic loss. Credited as being among the first artist-eyewitnesses to directly depict their experiences of the Shoah, Maryan's unique approach to figurative art strove to solidarity across cultures and generations.

In MOCA's continued efforts to include diverse voices and perspectives, "My Name is Maryan" will also be accompanied by a robust series of education and public programming.

Additionally, MOCA is pleased to bring back its free outdoor "Jazz at MOCA" concert series in-person on the last Friday of every month, starting on Friday, Jan. 28. South Florida's longest-running free outdoor jazz concert series and one of the museum's most beloved public programs returns for in-person open air musical entertainment, rain or shine. Since 1999, Jazz at MOCA has been presented on the MOCA Plaza on the last Friday of the month. Hundreds of concert-goers have enjoyed a free concert, activations, and pay as you wish admission to the museum from 7 to 10 p.m.

Upcoming programming includes:

MOCA Makers: Printmaking | Saturday, Jan. 15, 1-3 p.m.

Details: This MOCA Makers class offers participants the opportunity to learn all about printmaking. MOCA Makers is a series of art workshops offered every second Saturday of the month, specifically for adults. Classes are free and taught by trained local artists. Students of all levels can learn a variety of art techniques, including figure drawing, printmaking, portrait painting and more. Attendees are welcome to bring a friend and their own art supplies, or art packs are available for purchase from the MOCA Shop.

Cost: Free

RSVP HERE

Conversations at MOCA: March of the Survivors | Wednesday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Details: In conjunction with its current exhibition, "My Name is Maryan," MOCA presents "Conversations at MOCA: March of the Survivors" - a conversation on movement and displacement based on Maryan's own timeline and trajectory after Auschwitz. This conversation will consider the story behind the artist's travels and start a conversation on the experience of the greater Jewish Diaspora: how they created community and belonging, and how they were received. The panelists include Alison Gingeras, "My Name is Maryan" curator; Piotr Slodkowski, essayist and expert on Polish Jewish Modernism; Noa Rosenberg, curator at Tel Aviv Museum of Art; and Luna Goldberg, curator and education manager of Jewish Museum of South Florida. This event will be in-person at MOCA and virtually live via Zoom.

Cost: Free

RSVP:

In-Person

Virtual

Jazz at MOCA Returns Featuring Troy Roberts | Saturday, Jan. 28, 8-10 p.m.

Details: To celebrate the relaunch of its free outdoor "Jazz at MOCA" concert series in-person on the last Friday of every month, MOCA is pleased to present saxophonist and composer Troy Roberts on Friday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.M. Roberts has traveled around the globe performing and recording with some of the greatest jazz artists of all time including James Morrison, Aretha Franklin, Christian McBride, Sammy Figueroa, Dave Douglas, Orrin Evans and Kurt Elling. Known as a jazz giant, Roberts has received numerous awards including three consecutive DownBeat Jazz Soloist Awards, a Grammy-nomination medal, and was the only Australian semi-finalist in the 2008 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Saxophone Competition. He's a regular member of both The Jeff 'Tain' Watts Quartet and Jeff 'Tain' Watts' 'Blue 5', is also the newest member of Joey DeFrancesco's new quartet, 'The People', and is currently celebrating his 7th record as a leader, Tales & Tones (Inner Circle Music).

Cost: Jazz at MOCA is free and open to the public. The gallery is open from 7-10 p.m. with museum admission.

MOCA Teen Art Force | Session 2: January 3-March 18, 2022, 4-6 p.m.

Details: MOCA Teen Art Force is a free, afterschool multidisciplinary art program that provides students with a foundation in the visual arts. Students ages 13-17 can acquire art education from trained local artists or develop new skills and techniques in a variety of courses, including drawing, textile design, sculpture and printmaking. In 2022, students will have the opportunity to put together their own fashion show featuring their creations. They will also learn how to create their own digital portfolio website. MOCA Teen Art Force is made possible with the generous support of Miami Dade County and the Children's Trust.

Cost: Free

RSVP HERE

Where:

Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)

770 NE 125th Street

Miami, FL 33161