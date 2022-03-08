MOCA North Miami Will Host 2022 In-Person Summer Art Camp Programs

Make lasting memories and art at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)! This summer, MOCA is offering a contemporary art experience with its summer art camps. Children ages 6-13 may join the museum for in-person camps including Studio Arts Camp and Dynamic Design Camp. Each session will offer a different theme to introduce students to variety of contemporary art or design techniques.

Studio Arts Camp is a well-rounded studio-based art program. Students will be introduced to contemporary art through discipline based hands-on learning. They will participate in daily discussions about their individual art projects and present their work to family and friends in a nurturing environment. Projects are inspired by MOCA exhibitions, fine art techniques, and contemporary or historic artists. The museum is their classroom.

Dynamic Design Camp is a design-oriented immersion program where students will learn to appreciate the applied arts of architecture, graphic design, textile design, digital art and more. They will learn about materials and processes fundamental to daily life during field trips, in the museum during discussions, through making 2D and 3D projects in the classroom, and digital artwork on the supplied Surface Tablets.

Campers are welcome to bring a healthy lunch as well as snacks that do not require refrigeration. Hot lunch is free for all students who wish to have it. Studio Arts campers will have a morning snack at 10:15 a.m. and lunch at 11:30 a.m. and Dynamic Design campers will have a morning snack at 10:25 a.m. and lunch at 12:40 p.m.

The art camps will entail five, two-week sessions starting the week of June 13 through August 19. Dates and themes include:

Studio Art Camp (Ages 6-9):

Session 1 (June 13-24): Clay Creations - Learn the basics of clay hand building and create functional and decorative sculptures. Learn how to use coil, slab and pinch techniques to make different objects out of airdry clay.

Session 2 (June 27-July 8): Creative Collage - Campers can learn all the different collage and assemblage techniques to create their own mixed media masterpiece. Jump from 2D to 3D in each project by layering materials and found media.

Session 3 (July 11-22) Wonderful Wearables - Lights, camera, fashion! Campers may create their own wearable textiles, jewelry, and patches and showcase a new understanding of fabric.

Session 4 (July 25-Aug. 5): Marvelous Moving Images - Learn all about the magic of movies and animation, exploring stop motion, camera-less film projects, and the art of storytelling.

Session 5 (Aug. 8-19): The World of Art - Explore the wide world of art techniques, making stops in Japan, Mexico, Ghana, Haiti, India and much more. Learn not only about these diverse cultures, but also celebrate the art and techniques that make them so unique.

Dynamic Design Camp (Ages 10-13):

Session 1 (June 13- 24): Stupendous Sculptures - Discover the many ways to create 3D art using mouldmaking, casting, airdry clay, plaster and much more. Create functional or decorative design objects inspired by 3D artists and craftspeople

Session 2 (June 27-July 8): Precious Paper - Discover the one of the most dynamic materials in the world, paper! Campers may create their own handmade paper, books, jewelry, and sculptures using paper casting techniques. Campers may participate in a lantern building workshop to assemble their own, light-filled creations.

Session 3 (July 11-22): Fashion Fiesta - Discover ancient and modern techniques of fabric dyeing, weaving, and textile design through this course. Students will create scarves, patterns, and much more.

Session 4 (July 25-Aug. 5): Movie Magic - Campers will learn the finer points of digital animation, how to create story boards, design movie posters, and screen their own final short film.

Session 5 (Aug. 8-19): Anime-tion - Learn all the different styles of cartooning in this camp, through the history of manga in Japan all the way to today's drawing and animation styles.

What to bring:

Campers should come with a positive attitude and ready to have fun!

Campers should dress for a mess and packing an extra t-shirt is recommended.

Campers should wear comfortable clothing including shorts or pants and must wear closed toed shoes. Crocs are not permitted unless they are worn with the back sandal strap on.

Campers will be spending sometime outside. If parents would like them to wear sunscreen or bug spray, they must administer it at home in the morning.

Campers should bring a healthy lunch and a snack. All backpacks and lunch boxes should have the child's name on them. No peanuts or peanut-based products are permitted.

Campers should not bring toys or electronics.

Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pre-care drop-off begins no earlier than 8 a.m., camp drop-off begins no earlier than 8:45 a.m., and pick-up is from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Extended Care (must be booked a week prior):

8 a.m. - 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Drop-off for extended care begins at 8 a.m.

Any camper still in MOCA's care after 4 p.m. who is not pre-registered for aftercare will go into aftercare for an additional late registration fee of $15 per day, per child.

How/Cost:

$125 per week for MOCA Family Level Members

$150 per week for non-members

10% off additional family members registered

$50 per week for Extended Care available.

Payment can be made in cash or via credit card. Advance purchase is recommended, as the Summer Camp programs frequently sell out prior to the event.

A limited number of scholarships are available to students with proof of enrollment in Miami Dade County Public Schools Free and Reduced Meals Program.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited. Registration forms for 2022 summer camps are available at MOCA's front desk. For more information about scholarships available, please email education@mocanomi.org.

Where:

Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)

770 NE 125th Street

Miami, FL 33161

MOCA North Miami presents contemporary art and its historical influences through exhibitions, educational programs, and collections. Inspired by its surrounding communities, MOCA connects diverse audiences and cultures by providing a welcoming place to encounter new ideas and voices, and nurturing a lifelong love of the arts. MOCA developed from the Center of Contemporary Art which was inaugurated in 1981. The establishment of the permanent collection coincided with the institution's move into their current building designed by Charles Gwathmey of GSNY in 1996.

Under the direction of Executive Director Chana Sheldon and a newly installed Board of Trustees, MOCA premiered AFRICOBRA: Messages to the People during Art Basel Miami Beach in 2018. AFRICOBRA: Nation Time, the next chapter of the exhibition, was selected as an official Collateral Event of Biennale Arte 2019 in Venice, Italy. Original exhibitions include: My Name is Maryan curated by Alison Gingeras (2021), Michael Richards: Are You Down? co-curated by Alex Fialho and Melissa Levin (2021), Raul de Nieves: Eternal Return and The Obsidian Heart curated by Risa Puleo (2020), and Alice Rahon: Poetic Invocations curated by Teresa Arcq (2019).

Located in one of the most diverse communities in the country, MOCA North Miami welcomes 35,000 visitors per year, and its award-winning education programs have served thousands of children and teens. MOCA North Miami exhibitions and programs are made possible with the continued support of the North Miami Mayor and Council and the City of North Miami, the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The museum is supported by the Green Family Foundation, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Nathan Cummings Foundation, Terra Foundation for American Art and individual donors.