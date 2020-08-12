MOCA North Miami Presents 'Conversations at MOCA: Two Voices, One Vision: When Writers & Photographers Collaborate'

'Two Voices, One Vision' will be streamed on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7:00 p.m.

The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) will host a virtual program as part of its "Conversations at MOCA" series. In conjunction with Carl Juste's current public artwork on MOCA plaza, on Aug. 20, art historian and curator Elizabeth Shannon will present "Two Voices, One Vision: When Writers and Photographers Collaborate." The virtual event is free and open to the public via the Zoom Video Conferencing Platform.

During the event, Shannon will explore a variety of collaborations between photographers and writers. Looking at a wide selection of photographic artworks where image and text combine to create new meanings, she will discuss photobooks including James Agee and Walker Evans' Let Us Now Praise Famous Men (1941), Roy DeCarava and Langston Hughes' The Sweet Flypaper of Life (1955), Richard Avedon and James Baldwin's Nothing Personal (1964), among others.

Shannon is a curator, writer and academic based in Miami, Florida. She has worked with the collection at the International Center of Photography in New York and held curatorial positions at Dundee Contemporary Arts in Scotland, Locust Projects and Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, and was a Knight Curatorial Fellow at the Bass Museum of Art in Miami Beach. Educated in the United Kingdom, Shannon holds a PhD in the History of Photography from the University of St Andrews and an MA in History of Art and English Literature from the University of Glasgow. She has taught at the University of St Andrews in the United Kingdom and the University of Miami, Florida International University and New World School of the Arts in the United States.

When:

Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020

7:00-8:00 p.m.

Where/How:

The virtual event is free and open to the public via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

To reserve a spot, please visit https://conversationsatmoca.eventbrite.com.

