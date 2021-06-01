MNM Theatre Company & North End Theater Company Partner To Produce Broadway At LPAC

June 1, 2021

BOCA RATON, FL: MNM Theatre Company will partner with North End Theater Company, the production division of Arts Center Management (ACM), a multi-platform theatre management company, to produce the Broadway at LPAC series at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. ACM recently signed a long-term contract to produce the series for the City of Lauderhill. The three-show 2022 season will feature the hit musicals Grease, Sister Act and Guys and Dolls.

MNM Theatre Company is an award-winning not-for-profit 501(c)(3) theatre company whose mission is to produce high quality professional live theatre that inspires audiences and enriches the cultural life of the community while creating Florida based jobs in the Arts.

Since the company's debut production of A Chorus Line in 2014, Marcie Gorman, MNM's Producing Artistic Director and CEO has been committed to providing job opportunities for Floridians, and as of January 2021 MNM Theatre Company has created over 800 theatrical employment opportunities both in front of and behind the curtain.

MNM has produced large scale musicals (including Spamalot, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Hair, La Cage Aux Folles, Little Shop of Horrors) as well as smaller, intimate productions (Side By Side By Sondheim, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, My Way, A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra), garnering critical and audience acclaim, numerous prestigious South Florida Carbonell Award nominations - and a win, and multiple Silver Palm Awards. Their recent innovative online production of Closer Than Ever received rave reviews from audiences and critics throughout the United States, and kudos from the show's creators, Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire.

"We are extremely excited to begin working with the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center and North End Theater Company," Gorman says, "And to bring MNM Theatre Company and musical theatre to Lauderhill and Broward County!"

The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center has hosted numerous theatrical events and productions since it opened its doors in January 2016 and has grown its audiences to include theatre patrons from not only Broward County, but from Miami/Dade and Palm Beach counties as well.

"The City of Lauderhill is pleased to be working with our new partners, MNM Theatre Company and Arts Center Management, to present our upcoming Broadway series," says Lauderhill City Manager Desorae Giles-Smith. "After a year of being dark due to COVID-19, we are thrilled to bring light and life back to the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center!"

Arts Center Management is a multi-faceted theatre management, consulting, and production company whose main focus is to help theatres and theatre companies improve their programming and operations. The company was founded by ACM President Kevin Barrett in 2014. Barrett began working with the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center in 2014 and was instrumental in bringing the successful Broadway in Lauderhill series to LPAC.

"It's an honor to work with Marcie Gorman and her award-winning MNM Theatre Company," says Barrett. "During the last year, we have been working behind the scenes, formulating our plans, and there's no one I would want leading this exciting new venture more than Marcie. She is one of the most respected regional theater producers in Florida."

Grease will run from January 14th - January 30th, 2022; Sister Act from February 18th - March 6th; and Guys and Dolls from April 1st - April 17th. Grease and Guys and Dolls will be directed by Jonathan Van Dyke, and Sister Act will be helmed by Michael Ursua.

Tickets and subscriptions to Broadway at LPAC will be on sale soon, and various subscription packages will be available.

The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center is located at 3800 NW 11th Place (33311), in the Central Broward Regional Park on the Northeast corner of Sunrise Boulevard and State Road 7. For more information about LPAC visit https://www.lpacfl.com.

For more information about MNM Theatre Company (www.mnmtheatre.org/), ACM and North End Theater Company and/or the Broadway at LPAC series, please contact Carol Kassie at carol@carolkassie.com / 561-445-9244