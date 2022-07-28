MNM Theatre Company To Present AVENUE Q In April 2023

MNM Theatre Company has revealed that Avenue Q will be the third production the award-winning company will present during their 2022 - 2023 Season. The show will run at the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park from April 14th - 30th 2023.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - December 2nd - 18th, 2022 - will mark the company's debut performance at the popular Boca Raton venue; Disenchanted will run at the Kravis Center from May 9th - 28th.

Written by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez (The Book of Mormon, Frozen) the Tony Award-winning show is a clever and irreverent look at the world through the eyes of the residents of Avenue Q as they explore and address the issues associated with growing up in the 'real' world, rather than the one their parents - and Sesame Street - described to them. Using a unique combination of humans and puppets, the musical chronicles its characters' struggles to find decent jobs, stable relationships, and their purpose in life.

"Not only is Avenue Q one of the longest running and most popular musicals ever produced on Broadway," says MNM Theatre Company's CEO and Producing Artistic Director Marcie Gorman. "Its content, although often adult in nature, is extremely appropriate in today's environment, and touches on issues - racism, pornography, homosexuality, schadenfreude, among others - that are as important now as they were when the show opened in 2003. And it's extremely funny, too!"

All three 2022 - 2023 MNM productions will be directed by Jonathan Van Dyke.

Tickets will be on sale soon for all three shows.

Avenue Q



April 14 - 30, 2023

Music and Lyrics: Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx

Book: Jeff Whitty

Performances:

Friday and Saturday at 8 pm

Sunday at 2 pm

Tickets: $45

For tickets: www.sugarsandpark.org/willow-theatre

Phone: 561-347-3948

All performances will take place at

The Willow Theatre

300 S. Military Trail

Boca Raton, FL 33486

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

December 2 - 18, 2022

Music & Lyrics: William Finn

Book: Rachel Sheinkin

Conceived by: Rebecca Feldman

Additional Material by: Jay Reiss

Performances:

Friday and Saturday at 8 pm

Sunday at 2 pm

Tickets: $45

For tickets:



Phone: 561-347-3948

All performances will take place at

The Willow Theatre

300 S. Military Trail

Boca Raton, FL 33486

Disenchanted

May 9 - 28, 2023

Book, Music, and Lyrics: Dennis T. Giacino

Developed wit: Fiely Matias

Performances: Friday & Saturday at 7 pm

Saturday & Sunday at 1:30 pm

Prices: $50 - $65

For Tickets: / Kravis.org / 561-832-7469

All performances in

Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd.

West Palm Beach, FL 33401