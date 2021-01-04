MDCAC Presents Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami

DDTM's second mainstage show again centers on their distinctive mix of original projects, vibrant new choreographers, and compelling Miami artists.

The performance takes place on February 20, 2021.

The world premiere of Preludes is a commissioned collaboration between two Miami-based artists: choreographer Ariel Rose (creator of Dimensions favorites Esferas and Equus) and a lush classical score by composer Jorge Mejia.

Also on tap is a new staging of Adiemus, an uplifting audience favorite by Yanis Pikieris and David Palmer for former Miami troupe Maximum Dance; and Imperfections, by award-winning dancemaker Jimmy Orrante.

Recommended for ages 4+. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket, regardless of age. Outside food & beverage are not allowed into the venue. Strollers are not permitted inside the auditorium. Student, Senior, Military, and Group (20+) discounts are available in person only. Please contact the Box Office for more information.

PLEASE NOTE: The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center remains closed to the public until such time as health conditions allow us to operate to full capacity of our facility with assurance for the safety of the public, artists, and our staff. In anticipation of a possible re-opening, the Center is selling subscriptions, dance packages and single tickets for performances beginning in January 2021.

The Center will re-open only when Emergency Orders that have closed theaters are lifted and when a determination is made that public health and safety can be reasonably assured when attending the Center. In the event that the Center must cancel some or all of these 2021 events, the following options will be available to patrons:

· Receive a refund

· Exchange your ticket for a gift certificate

· Exchange your ticket for an alternate show

It is the policy of Miami-Dade County to comply with all of the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The facility is accessible and Assistive Listening Devices are available in the Main Stage Auditorium and the Black Box Theater space. To request materials in accessible format, and/or any accommodation to attend an event at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, please contact Stephanie Aponte, 786-573-5314, saponte@miamidade.gov, at least five days in advance to initiate your request, TTY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service).