Lake Worth Playhouse Presents CLOSER in May

LAKE WORTH PLAYHOUSE (Executive Director, Stephanie Smith; Artistic Director, Daniel Eilola) Presents Patrick Marber's award-winning dramatic play, CLOSER as part of its Black Box Series in the intimate Stonzek Studio Theatre. This is the final play in the 2022/23 Black Box Season.

CLOSER opens Friday, May 5, 2023 and runs for two weekends through May 14, 2023. Tickets can be purchased by calling 561-586-6410 or by visiting www.lakeworthplayhouse.org

Closer is about four lives intertwining over the course of four and a half years in this stinging look at modern love and betrayal. Twelve scenes chronicle the love affairs, rivalries, seductions, and betrayals of four characters in a spare, intense style., where the quartet of strangers meet, fall in love, and become caught up in a web of sexual desire and betrayal. Closer opened at London's Royal National Theatre in 1997 and won the Olivier Award that year for Best New Play as well as a Tony Award after premiering on Broadway later that year.

Warning: contains adult language, themes, and situations. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.