Lake Worth Playhouse Presents CLOSER in May

CLOSER opens Friday, May 5, 2023 and runs for two weekends through May 14, 2023.

Apr. 26, 2023  
LAKE WORTH PLAYHOUSE (Executive Director, Stephanie Smith; Artistic Director, Daniel Eilola) Presents Patrick Marber's award-winning dramatic play, CLOSER as part of its Black Box Series in the intimate Stonzek Studio Theatre. This is the final play in the 2022/23 Black Box Season.

CLOSER opens Friday, May 5, 2023 and runs for two weekends through May 14, 2023. Tickets can be purchased by calling 561-586-6410 or by visiting www.lakeworthplayhouse.org

Closer is about four lives intertwining over the course of four and a half years in this stinging look at modern love and betrayal. Twelve scenes chronicle the love affairs, rivalries, seductions, and betrayals of four characters in a spare, intense style., where the quartet of strangers meet, fall in love, and become caught up in a web of sexual desire and betrayal. Closer opened at London's Royal National Theatre in 1997 and won the Olivier Award that year for Best New Play as well as a Tony Award after premiering on Broadway later that year.

