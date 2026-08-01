The Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center Announces 2026/2027 Season 

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The Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, located on the Nova Southeastern University campus has announced announced their 2026/2027 Performing Arts Season.

Designed to entertain audiences of all ages, the season brings together legendary performers, rising stars, interactive productions and family-friendly shows that celebrate music, dance, and live entertainment from around the world.

ROSE & ALFRED MINIACI PERFORMING ARTS CENTER 2026/2027 SEASON FEATURES:

Steve Higgins: Moonlight, Memories & Music

Saturday, September 5, 2026 • 8 p.m.

Steve Higgins, Dahlia Wynter and April Marr open the season with an elegant evening of jazz, Broadway favorites, Sinatra classics, Italian standards and Caribbean music, blending exceptional vocals, storytelling and humor into a memorable musical experience.

Tito Puente Jr. & His Orchestra: The Music of Tito Puente

Saturday, September 12, 2026 • 7:30 p.m.

The son of legendary Latin music icon Tito Puente (the King of Timbales) continues his father's extraordinary musical legacy with an electrifying concert featuring salsa, mambo, Latin jazz and timeless classics performed by Tito Puente Jr. and his outstanding orchestra.

Eva Ayllón & Daniela Darcourt

Saturday, October 10, 2026 • 8 p.m.

Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner and diva Eva Ayllón returns to the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center to celebrate a career spanning over five decades of performing Peruvian música criolla around the globe, alongside Emerging Superstar and Latin Grammy Award nominee Daniela Darcourt.

The Rhinestone Cowgirls: Legendary Ladies of Country Music Opening Act: Sarah McCulloch

Friday, October 16, 2026 • 8 p.m.

Celebrate the greatest women of country music through classic and contemporary hits made famous by Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, Martina McBride and Carrie Underwood. Award-winning South Florida singer-songwriter Sarah McCulloch opens the evening.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: A Shadow Cast Performance

Friday, October 30, 2026 • 8 p.m.

Celebrate Halloween with the legendary cult classic featuring a live shadow cast of Nova Southeastern University Students, audience participation, costumes and unforgettable music. (Rated R. Recommended for audiences 18 and older.)

The Sharpe Family Singers Present Best of Broadway

Saturday, November 14, 2026 • 7:30 p.m.

Broadway veterans Ron and Barbra Sharpe and their family present an entertaining multimedia concert featuring Broadway favorites, Disney songs, movie music and contemporary pop hits. Social media sensations with millions of followers, the Sharpes have appeared on American Idol, America's Got Talent and Broadway. Two NSU student choirs - USchool Aquapella and the Bossa Nova Chorale will perform with the family opening each half of the show.

Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights

Saturday, November 28, 2026 • 7 p.m.

The Grand Kyiv Ballet presents Swan Lake in a unique Ukrainian version by prominent choreographers Anatoly Shekera and Valery Kovton. Unfolding to the music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky, and based on the contrast of light and darkness, Odette and Odie. This interpretation is being performed all over the world as a symbol that the Ukrainian people will not give in to the Russian aggressor who invaded Ukraine.

The Nutcracker: Symphony of Lights

Tuesday, December 8, 2026 • 7 p.m.

The Grand Kyiv Ballet returns for a one night only performance of the Holiday classic, The Nutcracker. Tchaikovsky's famous score opens the door to a completely reimagined world: glowing costumes and world-class performers transform the classic tale into a captivating visual journey.

Chris Macdonald's Memories of Elvis Rockin' Birthday Bash

Friday, January 8, 2027 • 8 p.m.

Happy Birthday Elvis! Celebrate the Life and Music of Elvis Presley! Gone but never forgotten, Elvis' music, movies and memories live on as a testament to his true effect and influence on his generation and future generations to come. Chris Macdonald, with his dynamic eight-piece band and dancers, draws his audience in with the look, sounds, and nuances that made Elvis the King in a heartfelt tribute to music and memories of the legendary performer. Adding to the authenticity of his tribute, Chris has the ultimate honor of being the "Only Tribute Artist hired by Elvis Presley Enterprises to perform at Graceland's Heartbreak Hotel". With this newly updated production, the show will tell the story of the different stages of Elvis's incredible career.

Elton & Cher Holiday Tribute

Saturday, December 19, 2026 • 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Get ready for the ultimate holiday extravaganza with a tribute to two music legends - Elton and

Cher! Join us for a night of nonstop fun, energy, and excitement as we bring you the greatest hits from these iconic artists. Imagine Elton and Cher singing your favorite Christmas carols and spreading joy and merriment. It's a night you won't want to miss, filled with holiday magic and the timeless music of these legendary artists.

Mutts Gone Nuts: Mutts, Magic & Mayhem!

Friday, January 29, 2027 • 7 p.m.

A hilarious family favorite featuring talented rescue dogs, astonishing tricks, comedy and audience participation. This heartwarming production includes an America's Got Talent favorite and a Guinness World Records titleholder.

Portrait of Aretha starring CeCe Teneal

Saturday, February 13, 2027 • 6 p.m.

CeCe Teneal honors the legacy of the Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul with personalized interpretations of both popular and lesser-known songs from this 18-Grammy-Award-winning icon's 50-year career, including 'Chain of Fools,' '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,' and 'Rock Steady. An award-winning songstress in her own right, Ms. Teneal has been nominated for four Independent Music Awards and claimed the title for 2011 Best R&B Album (Train from Osteen), as well as 2018 Best Soul/Funk/Fusion Song ("Danger"). The NOW Church choir of Davie will be performing with CeCe Teneal..

The International African Acrobats

Friday, February 19, 2027 • 7:30 p.m.

Experience breathtaking acrobatics, live music and high-energy performances celebrating the rich traditions, athleticism and vibrant culture of Africa in an inspiring show for the entire family.

Endless Summer: America's Beach Boys Experience

Saturday, February 20, 2027• 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m

Transport yourself back to the sunny shores of California with the world's greatest Beach Boys tribute show! You'll step into a world of surf and sand as this electrifying tribute band channels the legendary harmonies and infectious energy of the original Beach Boys. From the sun-soaked melodies of California Girls to the timeless classics like Wouldn't It Be Nice and Good Vibrations this show is a non-stop beach party that will have you dancing in the aisles.

Sensory-Inclusive Performance: Brazilian Voices Quiet Bossa Experience

Saturday, February 27, 2027• 11 a.m.

This Sensory-Inclusive Performance is intended to create a welcoming and supportive environment for children and adults on the autism spectrum. Reduced sound levels, no flashing or strobe lights and minimal special effects. There is a Quiet Space with specially trained therapist to provide audience support. Brazilian Voices, well known for its work in arts and healing, will create a sensory-inclusive performance of music featuring familiar songs intended to soothe and inspire. The repertoire includes Bossa Nova favorites like 'The Girl from Ipanema,' 'Summer Samba' ('Samba de verão'), and 'Masque Nada,' American classics 'Fly Me to the Moon,' 'Isn't She Lovely,' and 'Happy,' along with medleys of popular Brazilian and American songs with a soft samba sound. To encourage participation, Brazilian Voices will share egg-shaped musical shakers with everyone in the audience who would like to join in. The shakers are yours to keep as a memento and to carry the music home. Presale tickets are available for $10 till February 19, 2027.

Máiréad Nesbitt with the Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio Opening Act: Ade Peever

Saturday, March 6, 2027 • 8 p.m.

Grammy Award-nominated Celtic violinist Máiréad Nesbitt joins the acclaimed Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio for an evening of lively fiddle tunes, haunting melodies and spirited Celtic and American folk music. South Florida favorite Ade Peever opens the concert.

Boston Brass

Friday, March 26, 2027 • 8 p.m.

Internationally acclaimed Boston Brass combines classical favorites, jazz standards and original works in an energetic concert showcasing the ensemble's renowned virtuosity, humor and entertaining stage presence.

The String Queens

Friday, April 9, 2027 • 8 p.m.

The award-winning String Queens blend classical music with jazz, R&B, hip-hop and pop while celebrating diverse musical traditions. The trio has appeared at the Presidential Inauguration Concert, NPR's Tiny Desk Concert and leading performing arts venues nationwide.

The Lords of 52nd Street - The Original Billy Joel Band

Sunday, April 11, 2027 • 7 p.m.

Original Billy Joel band members Liberty DeVitto, Russell Javors and Richie Cannata perform the legendary songs they helped make famous in an unforgettable evening celebrating one of America's greatest recording artists.

Magic & Mayhem Live: Witness the Impossible

Saturday, April 17, 2027 • 7:30 p.m.

Featuring "Dizzy," lead magician from The Illusionists - Live From Broadway, this interactive production combines comedy, astonishing illusions and audience participation in an unforgettable family-friendly show.

Llama Llama Live: A Musical Adventure

Sunday, April 25, 2027 • 10:30 a.m. (Sensory-inclusive performance) and 1 p.m.

The beloved children's book comes to life in a delightful musical celebrating imagination, friendship and family. Filled with memorable songs and lovable characters, this heartwarming production is perfect for young audiences. The 10:30 a.m. performance is intended to create a welcoming and supportive environment for children and adults on the autism spectrum: Reduced sound levels, no flashing or strobe lights and minimal special effects. There is also a Quiet Space with a trained therapist to provide support.

Parking is available in the NSU Alvin Sherman Library Parking Garage for $1.00 per hour using the Pay By Phone app or parking kiosk. Before attending a performance, visit MiniaciPAC.com/visit for directions, parking details and frequently asked questions. For GPS navigation, use 3051 Ray Ferrero Jr. Boulevard, Davie, FL 33314.

Season subscriptions and individual tickets are available now. For tickets and additional information, visit MiniaciPAC.com or call 954.462.0222.

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