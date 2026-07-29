BLUR to Make U.S. Premiere at MAD Arts This Fall

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This fall, MAD Arts will present the U.S. premiere of BLUR, an internationally acclaimed extended reality (XR) production that dissolves the boundaries between live performance and the virtual world. The limited engagement will run from November 9, 2026, through January 4, 2027, and reflects MAD Arts' ongoing mission to introduce immersive art experiences to U.S. audiences.

Co-produced by PHI Studio, Riverbed Theatre Ltd. and Onassis Culture, BLUR places participants inside a surreal, continuously transforming dreamscape shaped by live actors, motion capture, virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence and sensory elements. Unlike conventional theater, audiences do not simply watch the story unfold—they enter it, moving through physical and digital environments where performers and computer-generated entities appear to inhabit the same space.

Experienced in intimate groups, the 45-minute, actor-led experience creates an unusually personal encounter where every sound, movement and shift in perception becomes part of the narrative. As participants transition between physical sets and virtual worlds, it becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish what is real, what is artificial, and where one reality ends and another begins.

“BLUR represents exactly the kind of boundary-pushing work MAD Arts was created to champion,” said Marc Aptakin, founder and CEO of MAD Arts. “It brings artists, performers and technologists together in a way that could not exist on a traditional stage or screen. For the first time in the United States, audiences will have the opportunity to step into this extraordinary production and experience storytelling in a way that is deeply personal and emotionally unforgettable.”

Written and directed by Craig Quintero and Phoebe Greenberg, BLUR explores a new myth for the modern age—one shaped by scientific developments that are changing how society understands life and death. Set in a near future where cloning, genetic engineering and de-extinction have become reality, the production asks audiences to consider a fundamental ethical question: What if we could defeat death?

Inspired by the Theatre of the Absurd, BLUR is populated by hybrid creatures, AI entities and figures such as Dolly, a human-animal hybrid whose presence embodies both the possibilities and moral ambiguities of scientific intervention. Within this strange yet emotionally familiar world, participants confront questions surrounding grief, identity, memory and humanity's desire to bring back what has been lost.

“BLUR began as a question—one that lies at the heart of mythology, science and human longing,” said co-director Craig Quintero. “As scientific advancements like cloning and resurrection biology become real, they challenge not only our relationship to death, but also our understanding of what it means to be human.”

Following its world premiere at Taiwan's National Theater in 2025, BLUR was named an Official Selection of Venice Immersive at the Venice International Film Festival the same year. The production has since made stops in Germany and Canada, and has earned international recognition for advancing multidisciplinary storytelling and expanding the creative possibilities of XR performance.

"We're thrilled to introduce BLUR to U.S. audiences for the first time at MAD Arts, an institution that shares our commitment to pushing the boundaries of contemporary storytelling," said co-director Phoebe Greenberg. "This work brings together theater, technology and human emotion in a way that challenges conventional performance.”

The experience was created in partnership with Taiwan Contemporary Culture Lab (C-LAB), with support from the Canada Media Fund, Taiwan Creative Content Agency, Société de développement des entreprises culturelles and Onassis Culture.

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