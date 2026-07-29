Dale Edwards Promoted to Chief Programming and Marketing Officer at Arsht

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The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County has announced the promotion of Dale Edwards to Chief Programming and Marketing Officer, effective July 1, 2026. Following nearly five successful years at the Arsht as Vice President of Marketing, Dale's expanded role will ensure maximum synergy between artistic excellence, evolving audience preferences and budgetary goals.

“Dale's expanded role builds on the strong collaboration between programming and marketing, strengthening the Arsht's ability to serve artists, audiences and our community,” said Arsht President and CEO Johann Zietsman.

“It's an exciting time to be at the Arsht. I look forward to working with our teams, artists and partners to create meaningful experiences that inspire audiences and reflect the creativity, diversity and spirit of Miami,” said Edwards. “I'm enthusastic about building upon the Arsht's legacy of artistic excellence while expanding our offerings and relevance to all in our community.”

Edwards joined the Arsht in 2021 as Vice President of Marketing & Sales, bringing strategic leadership that has strengthened audience engagement and elevated the organization's presence in the community. Since that time, his team worked collaboratively with the programming department, increasing average annual ticket revenue at the Arsht by $730,000 and establishing record attendance and ticket sales for Broadway and classical music engagements. During his tenure, he championed the Arsht's digital-first strategy and worked to establish youth and young-adult discount initiatives.

Prior to joining the Arsht, Edwards built a 25-year career, working with leading performing arts organizations, including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Disney Theatrical Productions, Manhattan Theatre Club, SpotCo Advertising, The Metropolitan Opera and Houston Grand Opera. He has worked closely with Broadway producers to help move works from development to the stage, helped advance the Metropolitan Opera's digital evolution through Met Opera on Demand and produced digital and live-streamed programming for Houston Grand Opera, including HGO Digital and the Concert of Arias competition. At Houston Grand Opera, he successfully led the marketing of Spanish-language works, including the sold-out world premiere of the mariachi opera El Milagro del Recuerdo and the return of Cruzar la Cara de la Luna, and revitalized Overture, the company's LGBTQ+ audience development group.

Edwards is currently a board member of the Miami-Dade County Arts & Business Council and the Carbonell Awards, serves on the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau Cultural Task Force and is a member of The Broadway League. Edwards is a graduate of Ohio University and Brooklyn College's MFA program in theatre management.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is made possible by the public support of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council and the City of Miami Omni Community Redevelopment Agency. The Adrienne Arsht Center also receives generous support from individuals, corporations and local, state and national foundations.

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