Lake Worth Playhouse Receives $1 Million Endowment Gift

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The Lake Worth Playhouse has announced a transformational $1 million endowment gift, one of the most significant financial milestones in the Playhouse's history.

The gift, generously provided by an anonymous donor, establishes a permanent endowment that will provide a reliable source of annual funding to support the Playhouse's artistic programming, preserve its historic home, and expand educational opportunities for young people throughout the community.

'This extraordinary gift strengthens our foundation and allows us to look toward the future with unprecedented stability,' said Shoshana Davidowitz, Executive Director of the Lake Worth Playhouse. 'As we continue to serve as a cultural anchor for Lake Worth Beach, this endowment ensures that future generations will always have a place to experience the magic of live theatre.'

Operating from the historic Oakley Theatre since 1975, the Lake Worth Playhouse has been a cornerstone of South Florida's cultural landscape for more than seven decades. While ticket sales, grants, sponsorships, and annual donations continue to support day-to-day operations, the endowment establishes a permanent financial foundation that will help sustain the organization for generations.

Annual distributions from the fund will directly support:

Main Stage productions

Preservation and capital improvements to the historic theatre

Youth education and outreach programs

Long-term artistic growth and community engagement

'This gift is not simply an investment in a building or a theatre company,' Davidowitz said. 'It is an investment in our community, in arts education, and in the generations of artists and audiences who will continue to call the Lake Worth Playhouse home.'

Founded in 1953, the Lake Worth Playhouse has grown into one of South Florida's premier nonprofit community theatres, producing musicals, plays, films, radio plays, educational programming, and special events. Guided by its motto, 'Where Community Takes the Stage,' the Playhouse remains committed to providing affordable, high-quality arts experiences while fostering creativity through open auditions, volunteer opportunities, and educational programs for all ages.

Contributions to the endowment are welcomed and will help ensure the Lake Worth Playhouse continues to thrive for generations to come. The endowment is designed to grow over time, ensuring that future gifts will continue to expand its impact for generations to come.

For more information about the Lake Worth Playhouse, upcoming productions, or ways to support its mission, visit www.lakeworthplayhouse.org.

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