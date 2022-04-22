LAST TEACHER STANDING! Comedy Competition To Benefit Local Public Schools And Non-Profits, May 12

What's the best remedy for one of the most challenging school years on record? LAUGHTER! That's why the Delray Chamber Education Fund (DCEF) is excited to announce the first-ever "Last Teacher Standing!" - a fundraiser for local public schools and select non-profit educational programs in Delray Beach.

The event will be held on Thursday, May 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Arts Garage, 94 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach.

As many as 14 local Delray schools and non-profit organization have nominated their funniest teacher for an adult-only competition to be judged by a panel of Delray leaders. A grand prize will be awarded to the Last Teacher Standing! We look forward to an evening of libations, laughter and donations for our local schools and programs!

"Education as a whole has been so greatly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and teachers have been taking the hardest hit," says Andrew M. Rose, DCEF board member and event co-chair. "With Last Teacher Standing, we're not only raising vital funds for local schools and non-profits; we're providing a much-needed night out for these hard-working professionals."

Each ticket comes with one free drink ticket and teachers can enjoy a $5 discount with the code 'THANK YOU'. Preferred seating tickets are available.

To purchase tickets or become a sponsor to Last Teacher Standing, visit www.lastteacherstanding.com.