Brazilian Tenor Thiago Arancam to Perform TIMELESS CLASSICS at Sanctuary of the Arts

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Internationally acclaimed Brazilian tenor Thiago Arancam will bring his commanding voice and expressive artistry to Sanctuary of the Arts in Coral Gables on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 8 p.m.

The concert, 'Thiago Arancam - Timeless Classics: From Broadway, Opera & Unforgettable Songs,' will take audiences on a musical journey from the great opera houses of Europe to the stages of Broadway. The program will blend celebrated operatic selections, musical-theater favorites and timeless international songs in an evening designed to connect classical vocal artistry with music that appeals to audiences across generations.

Arancam received his advanced operatic training at the prestigious Accademia del Teatro alla Scala in Milan, becoming the first Brazilian admitted to the institution. His international career has taken him to leading opera houses and concert stages throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas, including Teatro alla Scala, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Oper Frankfurt, Washington National Opera, San Francisco Opera, the Vienna State Opera and Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre.

He has performed major tenor roles in operas including Carmen, Tosca, Turandot, Madama Butterfly, Aida, La Traviata, Pagliacci, Nabucco, Manon Lescaut and Cyrano de Bergerac. Brazilian audiences also know Arancam for portraying the Phantom in the Brazilian production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera.

His artistry has earned international recognition throughout his career. At Plácido Domingo's 2008 Operalia competition, Arancam received the Audience Prize, the Zarzuela Prize and Second Prize in the opera category.

For his Coral Gables appearance, Arancam will draw upon the range of musical influences that have shaped his career-from the dramatic power of opera to Broadway's most memorable melodies and timeless popular songs.

The intimate, 314-seat concert hall at Sanctuary of the Arts will offer South Florida audiences an opportunity to experience one of Brazil's leading international vocal artists in a program that promises to be sophisticated, accessible and emotionally engaging.

Performance and Ticket Information

Thiago Arancam - Timeless Classics

From Broadway, Opera & Unforgettable Songs

Saturday, October 17, 2026

8 p.m.

Sanctuary of the Arts

410 Andalusia Avenue

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Tickets start at $48 and may be purchased online through the Sanctuary of the Arts ticketing website.

For ticket assistance or additional information, call Sanctuary of the Arts at 786-362-5132 or SanctuaryOfTheArts.org.

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