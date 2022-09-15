Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kravis On Broadway's ON YOUR FEET! Goes On Sale September 17

Performances run Â November 15 â€“ 20.

Sep. 15, 2022 Â 

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present a brand-new production of the smash-hit musical ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan as a part of its 2022/2023 Kravis On Broadway series. This inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talents-and in each other-has already won the hearts of audiences and critics alike. ON YOUR FEET! will play the Kravis Center from November 15 - 20. Tickets are on sale to the public September 17 beginning at Noon.

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan is produced by GFOUR Productions and Evan Bernardin Productions through a special license from Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and is represented by Columbia Artists Theatricals.

This exciting new production is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado, who performed in the original Broadway production of ON YOUR FEET! and was the Assistant Latin Choreographer of In the Heights on Broadway, which won four Tony Awards. In May 2022, Salgado directed and choreographed the world premiere of ON YOUR FEET! in Spanish at GALA Hispanic Theatre in Washington D.C. which The Washington Post praised production as "boisterous...and dreamlike."

The creative team will include Scenic Design by Clifton Chadick, Lighting Design by Christopher Annas-Lee, Costume Design by Jeannette Christensen, Video Design by Patrick W. Lord, Sound Design by Diego GarzÃ³n, Casting by Kate Lumpkin Casting, Music Direction by Daniel Alejandro Gutierrez, Musical Supervision by Clay Ostwald, Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations by Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Arrangements by Lon Hoyt, Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements by Jorge Casas, Clay Ostwald, and Oscar HernÃ¡ndez.

ON YOUR FEET!, the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris, and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including: "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, ON YOUR FEET! made its Broadway bow that November, played for two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations and a Tony Award nomination for Best Choreography. For more information, visit OnYourFeetMusical.com.

Tickets to ON YOUR FEET! are on sale September 17 starting at Noon. Prices start at $31 and may be purchased by visiting the official Kravis Center website kravis.org, or by calling the Box Office at 561.832.7469 Monday through Friday, Noon - 5 pm.

Kravis On Broadway is sponsored by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs-serving nearly 3 million schoolchildren since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For information, please visit kravis.org


